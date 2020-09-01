CIRCLE PINES — After going through the request for proposals process, researching different vendors, checking references and a lot of discussion, the City Council has decided to move forward with negotiating a contract with a new garbage/recycling service.
The council voted 4-1 (Council Member Matt Percy voted no) to give City Administrator Patrick Antonen the authority to try to negotiate a contract with Republic Services at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Waste Management has been the city’s hauler for around 28 years. Despite a snafu this past winter when garbage/recycling was not picked up for a week after an ice storm, city officials and many Circle Pines residents profess to be happy with the company. However, the council decided it was time the city went through a request for proposals process to ensure residents were getting the best deal.
The city received proposals from Walter's Recycling & Refuse Inc., Republic Services and Waste Management. The topic was discussed at a regular meeting in July and a work session in August.
“This was a challenging but good, deep and complete process,” Mayor Dave Bartholomay said.
The council (not including Percy) came to an agreement that it wanted to enter into a contract with Republic Services.
Council Member Steve McChesney said for him, the decision came down to cost. “In this case Republic is offering the same number of pickups, can sizes, leaf pickups, tree pickups, recycling days and the same level of customer service as the other two vendors and they are doing it at a cost that is significantly less,” he said. “While I understand that it might only represent $3 a month or $50-$60 a year, by going with Republic (low bidder) as opposed to Walters (high bidder), that saves our residents collectively about $66,000 a year and more than $330,000 over the course of the contract.”
Council Member Dean Goldberg agreed that picking the cheapest option makes sense amid the pandemic. “Picking the lowest cost for the same level of service makes a lot of sense to me,” he said. “We have citizens that are struggling because of COVID, they have lost jobs, this is a tough year for people and it is not going to get easier in the immediate future. I think we as a council need to be very sensitive to that.”
Percy said he is a big believer that “you get what you pay for” and for that reason, he said he wanted to see the city choose Walters.
“Republic is a big national firm. A lot of their operations when you speak to them is going to be out of state, whereas Walters is very local, and I think that does mean something to people,” he explained. “We had our big incident last year. We certainly don’t want to go through something like that again or even get close to having that happen again. I think that if people are in a situation where they are not getting good service, or their garbage is sitting at the end of their driveway for several days, they are probably not going to care too much that they are saving $3 a month.”
Bartholomay wondered whether city staff should keep some of its customer service responsibilities when it comes to garbage/recycling versus paying the vendor more to provide that. Antonen said all of that will be worked out in the contract, which the council will ultimately have to approve.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
