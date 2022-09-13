LINO LAKES — The City Council is considering whether or not it should utilize tax increment financing (TIF) for a commercial development proposal from Ryan Companies, Inc.
Ryan Companies has a purchase agreement to acquire 33 acres north of Clearwater Creek, west of I-35E. The developer is also coordinating plans for development of the 10 acres south of Distribution Alternatives proposed by MSP Commercial. Ryan Companies is proposing construction of three buildings totaling approximately 451,000 square feet of manufacturing, office and warehouse space with an estimated market value of $31,000,000. Development of the south parcel, by MSP would add approximately 130,000 square feet and an additional $8.5 million in taxable market value.
Ryan Companies has submitted a request for TIF to assist with what they consider extraordinary costs associated with the site development, explained Community Development Director Michael Grochala.
“TIF is a financial tool that cities use to capture the tax base growth that results from new development,” said Mikaela Huot of Baker Tilly.
TIF uses the incremental increase in taxes generated by the development to defray the costs of eligible expenditures such as soil corrections, site fill, public utility relocations, transmission line relocation and the street improvements. Ryan Companies application identifies a financial gap of $6.65 million.
Huot explained that city staff is considering establishing two TIF districts to account for timing differences in the development proposal. The “north” district would include the Ryan project and the “south” district would include the development of the MSP parcel.
The total development is estimated to generate $4,464,856 in incremental taxes over the full nine-year term of a district. Of this amount, the Ryan project is expected to generate $3,444,854. The city would expect to retain 10% ($344,487) for administrative expenses and pooling purposes, leaving approximately $3.1 million available for project use, Huot explained. She added that city staff would be supportive of assistance in the amount of $2.9 million.
A representative of Ryan Companies, Peter Fitzgerald, said they would like to begin construction in 2023.
“Businesses follow growth. We want to do business in your community because we think that’s where businesses want to be,” Fitzgerald said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he would be in favor of moving forward with the process. “I’m not hearing a lot of negatives,” he said.
Council Member Dale Stoesz added, “The land hasn’t been used for several years. If it sits there without tax value for the next 11 years, at least there is forward momentum.”
City staff is currently in the process of reviewing the TIF agreement. If comfortable with the agreement, final TIF plans will be discussed at the Oct. 3 City Council work session and a public hearing will follow for the City Council meeting Oct. 10.
