LINO LAKES — The City Council is considering whether or not it should utilize tax increment financing (TIF) for a commercial development proposal from Ryan Companies, Inc. 

Ryan Companies has a purchase agreement to acquire 33 acres north of Clearwater Creek, west of I-35E. The developer is also coordinating plans for development of the 10 acres south of Distribution Alternatives proposed by MSP Commercial. Ryan Companies is proposing construction of three buildings totaling approximately 451,000 square feet of manufacturing, office and warehouse space with an estimated market value of $31,000,000. Development of the south parcel, by MSP would add approximately 130,000 square feet and an additional $8.5 million in taxable market value. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.