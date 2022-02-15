Cougar Cubs Playschool will soon be in session, back from a two-year hiatus.
The preschool, which has been around for about 30 years, is a part of Child Psychology & Development II at Centennial High School. As a part of the class, students play the role of teachers and teachers’ assistants.
“There’s been a lot of interest,” explained Family and Consumer Science Teacher Megan Piechowski. “I think people are really excited to see an opportunity for their preschoolers come up again just because so many things have been canceled in the last couple of years.”
Because of hybrid learning, distance learning and constantly changing plans, since 2019 the preschool hasn’t been able to operate the way it has in the past. Piechowski says she and the students had to get creative on how to get the most out of the class, and ended up creating some activities that preschoolers could do at home with their families.
“They were so excited to work with the preschoolers, so it was such a bummer,” she recalled. Even though it wasn’t the same, some of the parents sent in pictures of their children completing the activities, which was gratifying for students.
In order to take the course, high school students must first pass Child Psychology & Development I. Most of the students enrolled in the class are upperclassmen, but some freshmen have taken the course too.
“The class is really geared toward students who are looking to work with children in the future,” she said. “It’s a very hands-on class, and they can learn some really valuable skills.”
The first few weeks of the course are spent learning about things like literacy, storytelling, nursery rhymes and growth and development. After that, the students dive into lesson planning, learning targets and creating activities for the children.
Beginning March 15, Cougar Cubs Playschool will be offered from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through May 19. During that time, the preschoolers will play, do art projects, hear a story, do large/small motor activities and eat a snack.
COVID-19 protocols will be implemented, including wearing masks, sanitizing and lots of hand-washing.
Piechowski said she always enjoys having students she has taught before, because as an elective teacher she often only sees a student for a semester.
Piechowski recalled a student she had in 2019, Nicole Hammond, who has since graduated. The two formed such a bond throughout her high school years that Hammond now serves as nanny for her children three times a week. “I really saw her mature over the years,” she said. “When she was in Cougar Cubs, I always saw her put the kids first.”
Katie Peterson’s daughter Viola attended Cougar Cub Playschool back in 2019 after hearing about it from another parent. “I thought it was a really cool experience for the high schoolers, and then also so she could be away from mom and dad and have that preschool experience,” she recalled.
Viola attended two days a week and always looked forward to it. “It is so unique to have that one-on-one learning and kids teaching kids,” Peterson said. “It was one of the best things that we did for her at that age.”
Senior Macy Reichert is currently enrolled in the course. She was interested in taking the class because she has always been fascinated by psychology and likes children.
“I’m really looking forward to the interaction with the little kids. That’s going to be really fun,” Reichert said, adding that she is also looking forward to collaborating with her peers in the class.
After graduation, Reichert plans to complete her general college requirements in Minnesota, but then head to Texas. She’s particularly interested in Sam Houston State University, and is considering becoming a high school teacher or going into criminal psychology.
Parents have until Feb. 28 to register their children for Cougar Cubs Playschool. However, space is limited to 22 preschoolers, so registration may close before then. For more information or to register, contact Piechowski at Mpiechowski@ISD12.org.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
