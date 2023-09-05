It’s not too late to weigh in on what you would like to see 20th Avenue look like in the future. 

Anoka County, in partnership with the cities of Centerville and Lino Lakes, is studying the CSAH 54 corridor (20th Avenue) between 73rd Street and Birch Street (CSAH 34), as well as the Main Street (CSAH 14) and 21st Avenue intersection. The county is working with Transportation Collaborative & Consultants (TC2). 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.