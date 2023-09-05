It’s not too late to weigh in on what you would like to see 20th Avenue look like in the future.
Anoka County, in partnership with the cities of Centerville and Lino Lakes, is studying the CSAH 54 corridor (20th Avenue) between 73rd Street and Birch Street (CSAH 34), as well as the Main Street (CSAH 14) and 21st Avenue intersection. The county is working with Transportation Collaborative & Consultants (TC2).
The area has seen a spur of development lately. Amazon, Sutton Transport and Kwik Trip have all built new facilities, and Watermark, the residential development west of I-35E, continues to add new homes. The primary goal of the study is to identify the future vision for the corridor that addresses known issues, while providing safe and efficient mobility for all users.
“As part of the Amazon project, they did set aside some funds for public infrastructure and so that's a piece of the puzzle that's out there, but that also spurred us to help take on this more comprehensive look of not just the immediate area around Amazon but further along the corridor as well,” explained Matt Pacyna, TC2 project manager.
Centerville City Administrator Mark Statz added, “The project here is to look at a comprehensive look at the future of 20th Avenue … That future is really not mapped out right now and that's our job, is to help map it out.” He added, “We are in the very early stages of this, and that your input is very much important to us.”
The study will lay out both the short-term and long-term needs for the corridor. The study will look at a number of metrics, including safety and crash history, access, environment, land use and traffic operations.
At a recent open house, residents were able to voice their opinions on what the project should prioritize: improvements to mobility, safety, or multimodal facilities; minimizing environmental impacts or property impacts; or adding landscaping.
A priority that is top of mind for residents is safety along the corridor. Residents voiced concerns regarding the speed vehicles are traveling; they also stressed that pedestrians have to cross the busy street to access recreational facilities. Traffic from Eagle Brook Church and increased truck traffic were also emphasized. One resident asked who was going to pay for any proposed improvements.
Jack Forslund, Anoka County project manager, said that it has not been the county’s practice to assess property owners for such projects. Statz added that both city taxes and county taxes would likely be impacted.
It’s important to note that any recommended capital improvements that come out of the study are likely five to 10 years out, depending on funding, although some projects may be able to take place sooner.
Residents who missed the first open house have the opportunity to attend another one this fall or winter. An online survey will remain open for about another month so residents can weigh in on the corridor. On the project’s website, visitors can also click areas along a map and leave comments about them. For more information, or to access the survey or make a comment, visit tinyurl.com/CSAH54CORRIDORSTUDY.
“You all are a critical component of establishing that future vision for the corridor,” Pacyna said.
The corridor study is expected to wrap up next spring.
