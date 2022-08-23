There is a new development in Centerville — it’s called “no developments.”
To be more precise, there is a pause in new city-ordained development, road improvements and landscaping work in Centerville — at least until the next City Council meeting.
Rising construction costs gave the Centerville City Council pause at its Aug. 10 regular meeting, such that council tabled two agenda items related to development work that needed approval. Council also unanimously (by a vote of 4-0, with Council Member Michelle Lakso absent) approved the cancellation of a large development project in town.
Until recently, the city had been in “go-go-go” mode regarding development and infrastructure upkeep.
However, scheduled and new construction projects have been hammered six ways by impediments that make them less affordable and less feasible.
High housing prices are leading to fewer buyers. High interest rates are leading to fewer buyers who can afford homes. Petroleum prices remain high and are leading to more expensive bituminous products. Supply chain issues lead to higher costs and uncertainty about when projects might be completed. The labor shortage means there are fewer people available to do the work and/or higher wages to attract workers. Small cities like Centerville are also losing Local Government Aid dollars.
The first blow for council was the news that Centra Homes (Centra North LLC) is canceling its purchase agreement to build Sorel Quarter, which would have resulted in 26 townhouses on 1.61 acres of vacant city-owned land on Centerville Road between Sorel and Heritage Streets. The developer said they were watching other developers reduce prices on their townhomes to make sales. They saw the market shrinking and realized it was no longer feasible to remain in the townhome market. Fortunately for the city, its costs for the project were covered by Centra’s escrow funds. Much of the groundwork in preparation for the project will still be in place for another developer who might be interested in the site should market conditions improve.
The second blow for the city were the results of contractor bidding for the 2022 thin overlay project and City Hall parking lot improvements, both of which arrived considerably higher than expected. The project received four bids: the lowest bid came in at $771,270 and the highest bid came in at twice that amount, said Stantec Engineer Kellie Schlegel. The engineer’s estimate in the feasibility report for the project was $591,000. If the city awards the contract to the lowest bidder, it will pay $180,000 more for the project than expected.
The price of bituminous material has increased by 20%, and many subcontractors are extremely busy due to labor shortages, Schlegel said. Busy contractors are known to charge more for work.
The city can afford to pay the higher cost by using street fund money, CityAdministrator Mark Statz said. He added the fund would be drained from about $800,000 to some $90,000. The city could also wait until January to readvertise, as bids are usually lower before the construction season begins. However, Statz said he had never seen prices reduced.
As the city still has a couple of weeks to respond to the bids, and council members only heard about the bid results during the council meeting itself, council tabled action until members had more time to think and conduct research.
If an item could be tabled before its spot on the agenda even came up before council, it was the third doomed project of the night — the City Hall campus landscaping improvements. The project proposed the relocation of a sidewalk on the north side of City Hall that provides access to the fire station to a spot where the sun would melt the ice and snow more effectively, to benefit those dropping off items at the fire station. handrail was proposed to give the elderly safer access into City Hall to pay their utility bills. A memorial to firefighters was also proposed to add meaning and aesthetics to the front of the fire station. As Statz described the desirability of these improvements, council members were already wondering how they could approve a new project costing between $10,000 and $150,000 while still reeling from the news of thin mill and overlay cost overruns. “It’s difficult to consider this after we just tabled the thin mill and overlay project,” Mayor D. Love said. “I look for a motion to table.”
As if increased construction costs weren’t enough, the city learned that it would be receiving zero dollars in local government aid (LGA) for 2023, after receiving $75,000 each in 2022 and 2021. Therefore, council unanimously approved a resolution for the city to add its signature to a letter asking state government to pass the LGA formula bill.
After council decides within the two-week time frame whether to proceed with the thin mill and overlay/City Hall parking lot project, it will need to contemplate how it will handle its slate of annual road improvements moving forward, if costs are going to continue to rocket upward.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
