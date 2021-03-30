Construction of Anoka County’s first formal single-track bike trail system is anticipated to begin as early as this fall.
As part of the Master Plan Amendment process for the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve a couple of years ago, Jeff Perry, director of the Anoka County Parks Department, said the county solicited and listened to comprehensive public input regarding outdoor recreation opportunities. He said one of the common requests that the county received during the outreach process was to incorporate single-track bike trails — mountain biking trails that are only wide enough to accommodate a single bicycle.
In 2019, the Anoka County Parks Department applied for a federal trails grant with the intent to design and build single-track bike trails within the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. The grant is administered through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). As part of the grant process, the county was required to complete an archaeological study for areas where the trail may go.
Perry said the archaeological study revealed many sensitive sites within the project area. The county is now working with a trail design consultant to redesign the trail layout to avoid those archaeological sites. The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office is currently reviewing the archaeological study. Once the study is approved, the county and the Minnesota DNR can finalize the grant agreement.
The county plans to partner with Minnesota Off Road Cyclists, a nonprofit, volunteer organization, for future trail maintenance.
— Submitted
