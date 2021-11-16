If all goes as planned, Lyngblomsten will open its doors to tenants on a second campus in Lino Lakes 110 years after it first opened its doors to the first resident at its Como Park campus in St. Paul.
The Minnesota senior services organization has broken ground on its senior living campus in Lino Lakes. The campus will be located on a 20-acre site at the corner of Hodgson Road and County Road J.
“Needless to say, this is a big deal for Lyngblomsten … It all started with a group of 11 Norwegian women who were looking for land somewhere between St. Paul and Minneapolis, and now we are here in Lino Lakes many years later breaking ground on the second campus,” explained President and CEO Jeff Heinecke.
Heinecke said Lyngblomsten really began to plan and started looking for land for its second campus about six years ago. Initially, Lyngblomsten was interested in a site near Lino Lakes City Hall, but city staff encouraged them to consider the corner of Hodgson Road and County Road J, which has been eyed by city planners as a main gateway into the city.
“The team that Lyngblomsten has assembled has been very committed to
seeing this project through from start to finish,” explained Development Advisor Judd Fenlon, of Grand Real Estate Advisors. “We feel very confident that the project we are going to deliver is going to be a longstanding asset for this community.”
Since the summer of 2017, Lyngblomsten has worked to not only get all of the necessary approvals, but also solidify financing. In August 2018, the Lino Lakes City Council approved a planned unit development concept plan. In April 2019, the property was rezoned and a preliminary plat was approved. In summer 2021, the final plat was approved. The final green light was given this October.
“This is a very exciting moment for all of us in Lino Lakes. It is the number one largest private investment the city has ever had to date in its history,” said Mayor Rob Rafferty. “The fact of the matter is, they have so much to offer and we couldn’t be prouder to have them as a partner … Home is where the heart is, and Lyngblomsten’s heart is creating the best senior community living experience right here in Lino Lakes.”
The $65 million project will consist of 20 detached rental townhomes and a multilevel senior living building that will include 96 independent living apartments, 34 assisted living apartments, 17 memory care units and an array of amenities. A second phase will add a skilled nursing wing.
The campus will serve as a place for both residents and non-residents to gather.
“We don’t want to be just another senior care campus provider, we want to be a provider that the neighbors, the city and everybody that is associated with Lyngblomsten can appreciate,” Heinecke said.
Campus amenities will include a wellness center with a pool, fitness studio and strength/core training room, chapel/multipurpose room, restaurant/pub/café, salon, theater, classroom, community garden, dog washing station, vendor space for rotating services, outdoor courtyards, walking trails and more.
Of those amenities, many of them — including the pool, wellness center, restaurants, meeting spaces and the main courtyard —will be open to the public (some of those may have a fee).
Construction of the townhomes is expected to wrap up by next fall, and the main building is scheduled to be finished in late spring of 2023. For more information, visit MyLinoLakesHome.com or contact 651-341-0483 or email LinoLakes@lyngblomsten.org.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
