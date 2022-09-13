Constructing our country: Sept. 17-23 celebrates Constitution Week

The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug.2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Constitution Week: Test your patriotic knowledge with a quiz
1. What is the one amendment that has been repealed?
2. About how many words are in the Constitution?
3. Who was the oldest signer of the Constitution?
4. Who wrote the Constitution?
5. Jacob Shallus, the assistant clerk who wrote down the Constitution by hand was paid how much to do it?
6. Which state did not send a delegate to the Constitutional Convention?
7. What is another name for the State House in Philadelphia where the Constitutional Convention took place?
8. How many people signed the Constitution?
9. Where can you go to see the Constitution today?
A. The Eisenhower Executive Office Building
B. The Smithsonian Institution
C. The Library of Congress
10. How many different languages appear in the Constitution?
Answers: 1. The 18th (Prohibition, 2. D. 4,400, 3. A. Ben Franklin (he was 81), 4. A. James Madison, 5. D. $30 (which is equivalent to $952 today), 6. B. Rhode Island, 7. D. Independence Hall, 8. A. 39, 9. D. The National Archives, 10. C. 2 (English and Latin)
