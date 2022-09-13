Constructing our country: Sept. 17-23 celebrates Constitution Week
Contributed

The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug.2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

 

