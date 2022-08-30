It’s that time of year when students are headed back to school. Press Publications asked four school districts, including Centennial, about various topics including: construction projects, the teacher shortage, COVID-19 protocols, security upgrades and more for the 2022-23 school year.
Centennial
Q. What physical changes will students and parents notice about school buildings when they return this year? Please highlight some of the construction projects that took place over the summer months or are ongoing.
A. Our buildings and grounds staff worked tirelessly over the summer to clean and prepare the re-opening of our buildings for the new school year. All facility improvements, including a classroom expansion project at Centerville Elementary to accommodate enrollment growth, will be open this fall. We are extremely appreciative and proud of our community's support of past bond referendums to build these spaces for our students, staff and communities.
Q. How is the district doing in terms of hiring teachers? Are you experiencing a shortage? Please explain the shortage (if there is one) and how the district plans to overcome that.
A. Centennial continues to post and recruit teachers for the 22/23 school year. We will welcome approximately 50 new teachers this fall as a result of retirements, resignations, increased student enrollment and class size reduction. We are in the process of developing contingency plans for remaining positions that are not filled by the start of the school year, including hiring staff with alternative licensures.
Q. What types of COVID-19 protocols (if any) will the district have in place at the start of this school year?
A. Centennial will follow all CDC recommended guidelines. Masks will not be required for students or staff in school buildings or on buses; however, staff and students may wear a mask should they choose to do so. If students or staff have symptoms of illness, they should remain home until symptoms improve. For individuals who test positive, they are required to remain home for a minimum of five days and until symptoms improve.
Q. Has the district made any recent changes to security? If so, please explain what the upgrades were and why they were necessary.
A. Last year Centennial updated our visitor management system for school visitors. We continue to meet regularly with our local public safety partners to discuss safety protocols. As a district, we also continue to implement ALICE., a school safety program which offers additional options to students and staff in dealing with an armed intruder situation.
Q. What is something you want parents and/or students to know going into this school year? Is there anything new you would like to highlight?
A. We are excited to put our new strategic plan into action. After two years of navigating a pandemic, we look forward to welcoming parents and visitors back to our schools to volunteer and become more involved in their child’s classroom. The school board has approved investments in program enhancements and staffing to address and reduce class sizes.
Jeff Holmberg, Superintendent of Centennial Schools
Mounds View
Q. What physical changes will students and parents notice about school buildings when they return this year? Please highlight some of the construction projects that took place over the summer months or are ongoing.
A. The District Center has begun work on an expansion to create a Welcome Center that will provide more personalized enrollment services for families. Mounds View High School will feature a renovated parking lot north of the school later this fall. At Bel Air Elementary School and Sunnyside Elementary School, students will enjoy new playground equipment.
Q. How is the district doing in terms of hiring teachers? Are you experiencing a shortage? Please explain the shortage (if there is one) and how the district plans to overcome that.
A. We’re not experiencing any significant issues in hiring teachers. We have a few vacancies in August due to some late resignations, but we expect to have our teacher positions filled by the start of the school year.
Q. What types of COVID-19 protocols (if any) will the district have in place at the start of this school year?
A. This year, we will shift toward more closely matching the way that we navigate other infectious conditions in schools. This means following public health guidance for excluding positive cases, and we will continue to respect personal masking decisions.
Q. Has the district made any recent changes to security? If so, please explain what the upgrades were and why they were necessary.
A. Health and safety plans have been modified and adjusted multiple times over the course of the last two years. This process has reinforced the importance of maintaining up-to-date information, not only for health and safety, but also for crisis and security at each of our school sites. Our recent construction projects have also resulted in the need to change or modify plans at many of our school sites. As a result, a District priority goal this year is to review, update and refresh our health, safety and security plans focusing on the four phases of emergency management: Mitigation, Preparedness, Response and Recovery.
Q. What is something you want parents and/or students to know going into this school year? Is there anything new you would like to highlight?
A. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the state and nation have seen changes to their traditional enrollment patterns. In an effort to collect better data regarding the patterns taking place in our school district, we want to take a closer look at our current enrollment and projections for the future. In response, a District priority goal this year is to conduct a comprehensive housing and enrollment study. A public presentation of all data related to the study will be provided at a public meeting of the School Board and shared with residents in the news magazine School Talk.
Darin Johnson, Executive Director of School Management for Mounds View Public Schools
White Bear Lake
Q. What physical changes will students and parents notice about school buildings when they return this year? Please highlight some of the construction projects that took place over the summer months or are ongoing.
A. Phase 2 of the facilities process made possible by the community’s support of the 2019 bond referendum is in progress and includes work at Birch Lake, Lakeaires and Otter Lake Elementaries, the Area Learning Center, and an addition at the current WBLAHS - South Campus, which will be a middle school building when North Campus becomes the site of the unified high school in the fall of 2024. In Hugo, the new North Star Elementary is open for students this fall and construction will begin at Oneka Elementary. Projects in the design phase include Central Middle School and Sunrise Park Middle School site’s conversion to become a multi-use facility to include District Offices, Early Childhood, Transition Education Center (TEC) and the Senior Program. Details about the district’s facilities projects can be found at isd624.org/BuildingOurFuture.
Q. How is the district doing in terms of hiring teachers? Are you experiencing a shortage? Please explain the shortage (if there is one) and how the district plans to overcome that.
A. We have had strong interest in open teaching positions, even in some subjects and areas that have generally been difficult to fill. Roles we are most urgently looking to fill include: bus drivers, Extended Day out-of-school time staff members, paraeducators, Nutrition Services staff members, and substitute teachers. As we try to overcome our staffing shortages, we offer: competitive wages, flexible work hours, opportunity for full benefits, and an opportunity for area residents to work near home while making a difference for kids in their community.
Q. What types of COVID-19 protocols (if any) will the district have in place at the start of this school year?
A. We do not plan to have universal masking for the 2022-23 school year. Layered mitigation measures will include the increased ventilation procedures that have been put in place during the last two years. We will determine any additional COVID-19 protocols after receiving updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, which is expected to be released before the 2022-23 school year begins.
Q. Has the district made any recent changes to security? If so, please explain what the upgrades were and why they were necessary.
A. Our safety and security measures continue to improve, including secured entrances, security cameras, and emergency response protocols. From a structural standpoint, as building construction has continued, safety and security measures have been included in projects, including enhanced security camera systems. Continued Capital Projects Levy funding will also allow us to address equipment needs as best practices in safety and security standards evolve. Additionally, understanding that strong relationships are essential to creating a safe environment, we provide students with services in the areas of mental health and wellness while strengthening our partnerships with first responders and other community and county resources.
Q. What is something you want parents and/or students to know going into this school year? Is there anything new you would like to highlight?
A. In addition to the continued building construction projects described above, two important initiatives taking shape this year are the Strategic Planning Process and the Capital Projects Levy.
At the Aug. 8 meeting, the White Bear Lake Area School Board approved four updated Strategic Plan Strategies:
• We will create and sustain a safe, equitable and nurturing environment.
• We will promote, encourage and support students’ personal learning experiences and aspirations.
• We will ensure our organization continuously transforms to fulfill our mission.
• We will establish healthy and vital engagement with our entire community.
Information about opportunities to participate on Action Teams will be made available as the school year begins.
Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, Superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools
Mahtomedi
Q. What physical changes will students and parents notice about school buildings when they return this year? Please highlight some of the construction projects that took place over the summer months or are ongoing.
A. In the spring of 2022, the Mahtomedi School Board approved a facilities improvement project for O.H. Anderson (OHA) Elementary School and the construction work took place during the summer of 2022. The project includes updating the building’s mechanical equipment and systems with new boiler-heating systems, electrical services and additional outlets, air conditioning, adjustable airflow and temperature controls, and LED lighting with dimming controls. This project will provide better heating, cooling, temperature control, and air quality at OHA. This will be a significant improvement for the teaching and learning environment for our students and staff when we start the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the OHA project, our facilities department has been deep cleaning our schools, cleaning carpets, refinishing floors, touching up paint, and assembling and setting up new student desks and work areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.