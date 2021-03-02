CIRCLE PINES — Visitors to the Centennial Community Food Shelf will surely notice a difference when they walk into the food shelf space in the lower level of City Hall.
Executive Director Bridget McPhillips described the former space as “dark and dingy.” It is far from that now, thanks to a partnership between the food shelf, Connexus Energy and the city of Circle Pines.
Connexus Energy, based in Ramsey, is Minnesota’s largest electric cooperative. It provides electricity and related products to member residents and businesses. Connexus serves more than 138,000 members in Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties.
City Administrator Patrick Antonen recently walked through the food shelf space to learn about the needed lighting upgrades when he spotted a “donated by Connexus Energy” plaque on a freezer. The wheels started turning.
“It was not a very inviting atmosphere for people to come in and get what they need,” Antonen explained. “That’s the main reason we wanted to help out. I didn’t want to see any of the money they have raised go to upgrading their lights. I wanted to see them be able to purchase more food to help out all the folks that really need it right now.”
Connexus donated four freezers/coolers to the food shelf in 2013. Antonen reached out to Connexus to see if they would be willing to partner on the lighting project.
Initially, the conversation was about potential rebates for the various light fixtures, However, Connexus ultimately agreed to fund the entire project. The inefficient incandescent lights that were original to the building in 1986 were swapped with more efficient LED lights.
Aid Electric Corporation pitched in a day’s worth of work for the project and the city’s public works staff put in manhours to lower the cost of the bill for the project. Antonen said a project that likely would have cost around $6,000 will now be closer to $3,000.
“We want to be a partner in our community,” said Jennifer Sweeney, a key account representative with Connexus. “Our goal is to be advocates for our customers, and the people who come here are probably Connexus members. It is all about being out in the community and doing good for the community.”
McPhillips said the food shelf typically serves an average of 225 families a month. Although the numbers are similar to what the food shelf saw before the pandemic, the clientele/demographics have changed. McPhillips explained that they have seen fewer senior citizens, and an increase in families due to job losses.
Thanks to the generosity of the community and the influx of donations during the pandemic, McPhillips said families are now able to visit the food shelf twice a month versus only once a month. She expects that will continue for the remainder of 2021.
Every two weeks, the food shelf purchases 10,000 pounds of food from Second Harvest Heartland. The food shelf also relies on food rescue from its partners, which include Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and Aldi. On average, a person leaves the food shelf with 44 pounds of groceries.
The food shelf is open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. There are no income requirements, and the food shelf will serve anyone from any zip code.
The newly installed lights are expected to last at least 10 years. Moreover, the food shelf should see a 50% reduction in energy consumption from lighting.
“It’s a pretty amazing transformation. It’s amazing to see how bright and shiny it is down there,” Antonen said.
