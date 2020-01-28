Concerned citizens flood City Hall for answers

LINO LAKES — Concerned citizens poured into City Hall and were ready to ask questions regarding the recent discovery that some of the city's wells have high levels of manganese.
The city hosted a public water advisory informational meeting Jan. 22 to inform residents about the manganese test results, possible health effects and possible solutions. In addition to city and county representatives, engineers from WSB and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) were also in attendance.
“We wanted to make sure all residents were made aware of this now so they can get your information, do their research and determine what is best for them, whether it is converting to bottled water or putting in some filtration system,” said Public Services Director Rick DeGardner. “Obviously this is a very serious topic, so we'll continue discussions about it and keep everybody updated ... This is going to be a long process regardless of what our long-term solutions are.”
The topic was first brought up at the City Council's work session earlier this month. The Safe Drinking Water Act requires that public drinking water supplies be evaluated for the presence of secondary unregulated contaminants every five years. The Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR) is used by the EPA to specify no more than 30 unregulated contaminants to be monitored by public water systems during that time period. Public water suppliers are required to test for the possible presence of those contaminants of concern; the data, compiled through a nationwide survey, is useful in developing regulations that protect public health.
Two of the city's public water wells were randomly selected for testing in October 2019; the city was notified in November that one of the wells tested was over the recommended 300µg/L for children older than 1 year of age and adults. The city then requested that its other wells be tested and determined all but one of its wells tested over the 100µg/L recommended for infants and three of them exceeded 300µg/L.
“The city of Lino Lakes has been very progressive at this point, because they are not required to really do anything. It is all recommendations that we have; that's the authority we have at MDH. So literally, they could not do anything and that would meet the requirements,” explained Karla Peterson, supervisor of MDH’s Community Public Water Supply Unit.
Residents had the opportunity to ask city staff, engineers and MDH staff all sorts of questions during the meeting, which lasted over an hour. Questions included what causes manganese; what can be done in the schools to address the issue; how often the city tests manganese levels; how manganese affects appliances; and the time frame for when the city plans to implement solutions and how those are going to be paid for.
Greg Johnson, of WSB, explained that the city's feasibility study for possible solutions will likely take three to four months to complete. DeGardner explained that, ultimately, the best solution would be to build a water treatment facility, but that could cost upwards of $20 million.
The city encourages residents to stay up to date on the issue by visiting the city's website (linolakes.us) and clicking on the “Public Water Advisory” on the homepage. Residents who missed the meeting can view it online.
The council will discuss the topic again at its Feb. 3 work session and likely authorize the feasibility study at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
