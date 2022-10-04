The votes are in, and a fifth grade teacher at Blue Heron Elementary has risen to the top.
Curt Gutbrod was selected the Best Teacher in the 2022 Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest. Megan Fritz from Centennial Elementary was also voted a finalist.
This year marks Gutbrod’s 41st year of teaching. Thirty-six of those have been at Centennial. He taught at Centennial Elementary until Blue Heron Elementary was constructed.
He was born and raised in the Chicago area. His fifth grade teacher in Glendale, Illinois, Mrs. Goers, inspired him to pursue teaching as a career.
“She just kind of inspired a spark to me that education was kind of the way to really improve a life and to really make it worth something,” Gutbrod said. “I wanted to inspire positive change and that’s something I really strive for … I really want the kids to know that who they are makes a difference in this world, and that their voice matters. Every day they make choices, and those choices can lead to their best life.”
Throughout his teaching career, Gutbrod has taught several grades. When he was hired at Centennial Elementary, he was hired as a third grade teacher, but he has also taught sixth grade (in North Dakota) and fourth grade. His heart has always been in fifth grade, likely because of Mrs. Goers.
During a time where many teachers are leaving the field and college students are choosing other careers, Gutbrod’s love for the job has never wavered. He looked at the pandemic and distance/hybrid learning as just another opportunity to “grow and change as a teacher.”
“I really felt it was my calling. It’s in my heart. This is where I’m supposed to be for as long as it can be,” he said. “I’ve never regretted going into teaching. Even if I do leave one day, I know I’m going to do something with it, whether it’s volunteering or being in the school somehow, because a lot of good things happen here.”
In addition to Mrs. Goers, Gutbrod said his parents, who were born in Germany, also instilled in him the value of school and education. “I always tell (my students that) smart is not what you are, it’s what you get; you can get smart by effort and attitude and just being your best person and helping others.” Gutbrod also credits his wife Kim, his biggest supporter.
When it comes to what he enjoys most, of course it is the children. Back in 2012, right before Christmas, Gutbrod’s parents passed away within a week of each other. He took some time off from work, but when he returned, he really cherished his students’ energy. “They just bring you back to what is important,” he recalled.
When Gutbrod found out he was selected as Best Teacher, it made him a bit “uncomfortable” because he knows there are many other teachers out there who are deserving of that title.
“There are so many ‘best teachers’. I was inspired by a best teacher, and there’s more best than not. In 41 years of teaching, I’ve been surrounded by the best, and it inspires you to do even better … I’m humbled.”
Blue Heron Elementary Principal Jason Hartmann said Mr. Gutbrod is the example of what is right with education and very deserving of being voted “the best.”
“Mr. Gutbrod gets so much from his kids because he forms a bond with them that last well past fifth grade. The students know that he cares for them as individuals and truly wants them to succeed. He is right there to celebrate, recognize and support his kids as they take risks as learners and beyond the classroom as individuals,” Hartmann said. “Mr. Gutbrod finds the strengths in kids which allows them to increase their confidence and desire to learn.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.