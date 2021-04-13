The State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program has officially expanded to include a ninth site, the former Lino Lakes YMCA building. The first vaccine was administered last Friday.
The large-scale Lino Lakes site joins other community vaccine sites including: Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and Oakdale.
“The state’s expansive network to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities continues to grow. Our Community Vaccine Program remains a key component of this life-saving network,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “The community vaccination sites are getting shots into arms safely and efficiently, and this new site in Lino Lakes will help us reach more Minnesotans.”
All Minnesotans 16 years of age and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination.
“The Community Vaccine Program site in Lino Lakes will help us get shots to more folks who are eligible,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “Minnesota providers are working around the clock to get shots to Minnesotans 16 and up, and we’re excited to stand up an additional state site to help boost vaccination.”
Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify users about vaccine opportunities near them. Users currently eligible for the vaccine may be randomly selected for an appointment at a Community Vaccination Program location.
How Minnesotans can get their shot:
• Register for the Vaccine Connector to get invited to make an appointment at one of the state’s Community Vaccination locations: mn.gov/vaccineconnector.
• Use the state’s Vaccine Finder Map to find the closest vaccine provider: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
• Contact their primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
• Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
— From press release
