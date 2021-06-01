A group of about 25 people recently met via videoconference to learn more about Centennial School District’s equity journey, ask questions of district administration and look for ways to support one another as that journey continues.
The attendees are a part of the “Confab,” a group that has been around for nearly 40 years. Group members represent many different sectors of the community, including law enforcement, churches, faith-based organizations and Anoka County, as well as Centennial School District teachers, principals, the superintendent and support staff from different buildings (such as counselors, social workers and psychologists). They typically meet two to four times a year.
“It is a way for us to work collaboratively with community leaders who have particular interest in working with young people and families,” said Our Saviors Lutheran Church Pastor for Community Engagement Tim Maybee, who helped moderate the spring meeting.
Amber Turcotte, student assistance program coordinator for Centennial Schools, provided some background to the group on the creation of Centennial Students for Change, a student organization at the high school, and a recent harassment incident involving anti-Asian text messages and two student-led walkouts.
“We have been talking about how can we come together as a community to be more collaborative when these things happen in our community. So, we decided to bring the conversation here and discuss how we want to work together to support Centennial students when these difficult situations come up that impact the whole community, not just the schools or churches,” Turcotte said.
The Confab meeting was held May 12, just days after the May 10 school board meeting when many people showed up to voice their concerns with a the district’s proposed joint powers agreement and contract with Equity Alliance MN (EA-MN). (See “Equity topic takes over school board meeting,” May 18).
Centennial High School Principal Tom Breuning said, “We have been on this journey for a while now.” He wanted the Confab group to know that the district’s equity journey dates back to 2015 when the district was going through its strategic planning process. One of the goals of the plan, which was formally adopted in 2016, was to analyze the achievement gap causes and develop solutions. Breuning also added that the district has already been working with EA-MN for three years.
“All students deserve a safe, respectful and supportive learning environment. That’s our guiding light,” he said. Breuning said several pieces are already in motion: the district is planning to hire an equity coordinator, making changes to the curriculum so students feel like they are better represented, and beginning to teach more equity lessons.
Middle school principal Bob Stevens said the middle school is mirroring a lot of the equity work that is going on at the high school level. Stevens said equity work needs to go well beyond school walls.
“We need you to program with us, because we are only one leg of the stool. We see this group engaged in this hard work, too. We know this doesn’t only occur in the schools. The schools, neighborhood and the community have to all move forward,” Stevens said. “I really believe that the scope and breadth of making the change that we are thinking about making cannot just come in the six-hour day for learning, nine months a year. Not just one entity has the solution. We have to work together to move forward. If this is going to be permanent, we have to open up pipelines in our communities where people want to live, learn and be successful. I think we can get there, but we have to get there together.”
Confab members then took turns asking the principals some questions. Maybee wanted to know how involved the students have been in shaping the equity policies and practices. Breuning and Stevens said at the high school and middle school, students will continue to be more involved with curriculum decisions. Centennial Students for Change has also been instrumental in changes. One example Breuning gave was the reporting process. Previously, students and/or parents would have to call a phone number at the school to report bullying, cyberbullying, harassment or hazing. There now are several different ways for students to report incidents, including anonymously.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Pastor Ted Diedrick wanted to know more about the general process of investigation when a tip comes in. Breuning said first and foremost, it is about the student’s safety. Once it is determined the student is safe, the investigation begins, which often includes interviewing multiple sources to try to get to the bottom of what occurred. Of course, it can be tricky if the incident didn’t occur on school grounds or during school hours, but Breuning said the school does all it can to assist, even if it doesn’t technically have jurisdiction for disciplinary action. Police departments are also involved when necessary.
Kelly Flohaug, one of three assistant principals at the high school, noted, “One of most frustrating parts of this is the anonymous nature of social media platforms. Nationally, that makes it really difficult for schools to do their jobs.”
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Lead Pastor Steve Sylvester wanted to know how the church community could support school board members, and if what occurred May 10 would change the work the district is doing on equity.
Breuning said from his perspective, it doesn’t change anything. “We continue to move forward. We are all in this together. We are all a part of the community. We all want a community where people feel safe, supported and respected. We all want the same thing … We are still on the journey. We have never varied from journey to reduce the achievement gap.”
Stevens said any time an event happens, good or bad, it’s important to listen, pause and reflect. He said one of the most important things Confab members can do is to help to educate parents with “power and knowledge” about social media and technology while their children are still young.
“When you were a kid, you would pass a note or make an inappropriate gesture in the hallway; now they can go on this thing unbridled and unsupervised 24 hours a day and pound the soul out of another person, and there is no accountability, and there is no one taking them off of a page, there is no one giving them a time out,” Stevens explained. “If we only address the symptoms, or we only address the tragic results, and we don’t address the access points and the preemptive behavior training that needs to go on, this will never stop.”
Maybee thanked district staff for all the ongoing work to make all students feel welcome and a part of the community, and encouraged the district to continue to reach out to the group if it thinks of ways the two entities can partner.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.