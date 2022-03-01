Centennial Community Education (CCE) has a long-standing history of community outreach and support. Thanks to some federal dollars, CCE has stepped in to fill a void brought on by the pandemic and loss of some community partners.
“We want to help families in our community,” CCE Director Cori Sendle said. “We are trying to reach out and do what we can to help. We want them to be successful, and success starts at an early age … If we can get them to be successful, hopefully that will translate into future success for them. It’s a trickle effect, better job opportunities for higher education, jobs that pay them a livable wage.”
For well over two decades, CCE has been a partner in the Youthway summer program at Centennial Square Manufacture Home community in Blaine. The program has historically been a partnership between the nonprofit Youthway Ministries, CCE and the YMCA. Sendle said because of some changes in staffing and the loss of the Y, CCE has taken over the after-school services during the school year and was able to do so because of some federal dollars.
“Centennial Square is an amazing community that blends a diverse group of students … Students have been able to return to the Youthway (Center) and get extra help with completing homework, reconnecting with friends and have some fun doing activities together once their homework is done,” said Student Assistance Program Coordinator Dani Anderson. “It has been so rewarding to have students coming back to the Youthway (Center) and sharing their memories with our new group of volunteers.”
On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, students who live in the community can drop in to the Youthway Center for homework help. The program is a new collaboration with Bethel University. Bethel Professor Elisabeth Lefebvre currently teaches three sections of a course called Educational Equity. As a part of the course, students select a service-learning opportunity.
“I think what’s fun about the course is we have all had some kind of engagement with the school system, whether we have been in public school, private school or some variation thereof,” Lefebvre said. “We all have some perception of what a school is and what it should be, and so it makes for a really fascinating conversation to start thinking about some of the different factors that affect schooling and to expand your understanding of what schooling is and has been and can be for different people that it serves.”
About 60% of the students in the class are education majors; the others either have an interest in the topic or are fulfilling general education requirements at Bethel. “My goal is that (education majors) become more thoughtful
responsive educators who are able to pause and to be curious about their students, to wonder why and understand how a particular student in their classroom may experience schools and schooling,” Lefebvre said.
For the non-education majors, she hopes the students realize what an integral role education plays in society. “Whether or not my kid personally attends a Centennial school, I benefit from Centennial Schools being able to provide the resources that those children need to get a good education and to translate that into meaningful outcomes for themselves and the community members whose lives they touch.”
Lefebvre has 12 students who volunteer at Centennial Square and eight students at Landings of Lexington.
CCE and Bethel are also providing a similar after-school program at the Landings of Lexington apartment complex on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Although the partnership with Bethel may be new, the program is not. Centennial Students for Change started the program at Landings last year. Every Wednesday after school, the high school students volunteered their time.
The district saw the need for more services, and was able to secure some grant funds to both continue the program and expand it. In addition to the Bethel volunteers, licensed teachers and paraprofessionals from Centennial Elementary help.
“Both programs have the same intent. It’s really to help children and provide them a safe place to go if they need homework help,” Sendle explained. “We know there is a need … It is just a matter of us getting to them and providing them the resources and the knowledge to be able to do that.”
Ramla Iman, a Centennial paraprofessional and cultural liaison, said the program is especially important at the Landings community, which is home to many immigrants.
“The most important thing about life in a Somali household is education. But since the majority of the parents here are immigrants, a lot of them do not come from an educational background,” she explained. “Their main focus is for their children to have a better education.”
Iman said teachers at Centennial have noticed the change it has had on the children. “Work is getting done, and children are getting helped.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
