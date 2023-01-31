CIRCLE PINES — Achieving 75 years is no small feat, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church invites the whole community to celebrate the milestone at an anniversary concert, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church.
The concert will feature a blend of contemporary pop and religious musical selections, given by members of the Cornerstone worship band and the Agapetones Jazz Ensemble. The concert will include tunes from “The Blues Brothers” and “Grease,” as well as a few classic jazz standards.
The performance will be preceded by a wine and appetizer fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. with a $10 cover charge, but the concert is a free event for the whole community.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (OSLC) has become known for its well-developed musical programs over the years. It regularly holds an 8:45 a.m. traditional music service and an 10:45 a.m. contemporary service, giving members of the community the choice to attend whichever style of worship they connect with the most.
Pastor Craig Hanson, assisted by a dedicated team from the congregation, has put in many hours to extensively research the long history of the church in preparation for the big anniversary.
In 1947, the site of the church was an empty field—a humble beginning, and one that felt just right to church founders. Carl and Ethel Manthey donated the 2 acres of land where the church was originally constructed, and their daughter Darlene Hults was the first person baptized in the church. The original church was hand-built by members of the congregation and the larger community. Prior to construction of the church, services were held in the local schoolhouse.
It was originally named the Community Lutheran Church, but officially organized as a congregation of the Lutheran Free Church in October 1947. At that time, the congregation was composed of 24 members.
A few years later, the church changed its name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church because it had a similar name to a nearby church, confounding the local post office into mixing up deliveries. With a new name, OSLC was ready for a new era of growth.
The first full-time pastor was Charles Crouch, who left his home in South Dakota in 1951. He and his wife Nora lived in a trailer house on church property. However, tragedy struck when Crouch was killed in a farm accident less than seven months later.
That was when Rudolfs Krafts came to OSLC. Krafts and his family were immigrants from Riga, Latvia, who were forced to leave their homeland amid the political and social turmoil of World War II.
“He was very open, very welcoming, an outward-reaching person because of his background in Latvia, where he smuggled Bibles in as part of his ministry,” said Hanson.
He became known as a very welcoming and creative personality. There is even a story that he would go to the local bar and recruit people to come lend a hand on construction of the church.
“I think people found him quite earthy, in that he was willing to go to their house and have a beer with them,” Hanson said. “You know, most people don’t think pastors have beer.”
After Krafts’ death, his widow, Ermina, continued to live in the parsonage for the rest of her life, supported by the congregation. Benoy remembers bringing her kids to help with some yardwork on the property, where Ermina would hand out full-size candy bars to the children.
Pastor George Johnson, who served in the 1990s, also left quite a big imprint on the community.
“He was another pastor who made sure that if a visitor attended the church, they were contacted during the next week,” Hanson said.
“Everyone who knew him had an experience like that,” said Pat Benoy, who with her husband Dwight has been a longtime member of the church. Johnson played a large role in drawing the Benoy family into the faith community.
During that era, OSLC hosted a Community Table event, inviting anyone from the community to come in once a week for a free meal. At that time, the church also developed a strong relationship with a nearby mobile home community, providing meals and a place for youth to spend time after school while their parents worked. A summer lunch program and then a backpack ministry program followed, providing children with a backpack full of school supplies in the fall. Benoy estimated that the church has given away nearly 500 backpacks within the last year.
“I think this congregation gained a strong history in working with youth,” said Hanson. “That’s both junior and senior high, both in terms of what I would call a youth program, fun-and-game kind of things, but also the confirmation program here. Many people were drawn to the congregation because of it.”
It was certainly the case for the Benoy family, who took part in the Sunday school, youth club and confirmation programs. Through the years, youth have traveled to visit other communities through service trips to Detroit, South Dakota and Tijuana, Mexico, to name a few.
The music program remains one of the biggest draws to the congregation. In years past, OSLC put on youth musicals and traveled to other congregations to give performances. Many of the performers in the upcoming concert once participated in these traveling shows.
COVID-19 hit the church hard, as it did for most faith communities, but OSLC has adapted to the times and is starting to see a resurgence. Before the pandemic, a yearly Agape Feast brought the community together to share in food and good music, but that event was put on hold the last few years. The Feb. 9 concert is one way of bringing a large music event back to the community.
“We’re pretty excited about things going forward right now,” Benoy said. “We thought this would be an opportune time to take a look at some areas that would help our church grow.”
As a result, the church has developed a Legacy Fund campaign to help the facility keep up with the times and serve all members of the congregation. The wine and appetizer event before the concert will go toward supporting these goals. Updates will include handicap accessible restrooms, audio/visual enhancements for services, online worship improvements, replacement of old windows and modifications for comfort and access to the sanctuary.
“We’re trying not only to do fundraising for our project, but to celebrate the 75 years of history we have here, and to try to have some fun with it,” said Dwight Benoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.