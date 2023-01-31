CIRCLE PINES — Achieving 75 years is no small feat, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church invites the whole community to celebrate the milestone at an anniversary concert, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church.

The concert will feature a blend of contemporary pop and religious musical selections, given by members of the Cornerstone worship band and the Agapetones Jazz Ensemble. The concert will include tunes from “The Blues Brothers” and “Grease,” as well as a few classic jazz standards. 

