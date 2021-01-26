Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board Manager John Waller will continue to serve the remaining 12 months of his term despite RCWD’s request that the Washington County Board of Commissioners remove him from his appointed seat.
Mike Bradley, vice president of the RCWD Board of Managers, appeared before commissioners last month to present a resolution asking that they remove Waller, who serves as the county’s sole representative on the five-member watershed board. The watershed board also has two representatives from Anoka County and two from Ramsey County.
The county board formally considered the resolution at its meeting last week. The resolution ultimately requests the county, as the appointing authority, convene a hearing pursuant to Minnesota Rules 8410.0040, subpart 1, for the purpose of removing Manager Waller before his term expires for “violation of the code of ethics of the district bylaws or for malfeasance, nonfeasance, or misfeasance.”
Commissioners ultimately declined to schedule a hearing on the matter.
Several representatives from the city of Columbus spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I was sickened by how Manager Waller inserted himself into our local election. He used his RCWD position as a political platform to lend credibility to his false allegations,” City Council Member Janet Hegland said.
“He interfered with our city’s elections by spreading misinformation about two candidates running for City Council, just 11 days before our election day, when options for countering his falsehoods were limited. Your appointee is expected to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity of the RCWD as a public agency, but instead he purposely attempted to undermine public confidence in the candidates and the watershed district by creating the perception of individual and organizational corruption to further his personal agenda …”
City Council Member Sue Wagamon said, “Manager Waller in his official capacity inserted himself into our city’s election. He completely disrupted a campaign for council and mayor and it is not fair the citizens of Columbus had to turn their focus from current important topics to false accusations about our integrity.” She added, “I find it morally repugnant that Manager Waller would set out to destroy a reputation and interfere with a city council election.”
Columbus Mayor Jesse Preiner said, “It is apparent that with one lie-infused letter from John Waller that we are now being forced to repeatedly mitigate the doubts of residents, business owners, neighbors and even close friends in our community … John Waller's actions are a poor reflection of Washington County and the RCWD. He simply should not be allowed to continue to waste time, energy and the money of Washington County and the RCWD on trying to right his continuous misconduct.”
Susan Steffen Tice, of the Washington County Attorney’s Office, explained that the county board may, by a majority vote, remove a watershed district manager for “just cause,” meaning “a violation of code of ethics, constituting malfeasance, nonfeasance or misfeasance.”
County Commissioner Fran Miron said he was not ready to remove Waller from his position at this time.
“Removal of a public official certainly is possible but is a serious action in my mind, and I'm not prepared to take that action,” he said. “I believe the broader question of malfeasance, nonfeasance or misfeasance in the duties respective to manager Waller's work have not been clearly identified for me.” He added that he was inclined to let Waller continue to represent the county for the remainder of his term, which is less than a year.
County Commissioner Stan Karwoski said he agreed. “We need that Washington County representation in the coming months on that board, so I would support the evaluation of this matter at the time of reappointment.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm
