Coalition members celebrate completion of I-35W project

After more than two decades of gathering funds, planning and designing, and three years of construction, the north metro has a lot to celebrate now that the improvements to I-35W from Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes to County Road C in Roseville are complete.
The Circle Pines City Council recently recognized numerous individuals who were involved on the project, many of whom served on the North Metro I-35W Corridor Coalition.
MnDOT Metro Deputy District Engineer Sheila Kauppi has been working on the corridor since 2012.
“When there is not a pandemic, there is about 150,000 motorists that drive on that roadway. Local residents, commuters from the region, travelers, freight haulers, transit riders, carpoolers. It is a busy road,” she said. “About 25 years ago we started this journey. We began working with a group of very dedicated civic leaders … Having that momentum and backing was really important for us to move forward. When that group got together, it was really about how that road could serve these communities better.”
Kauppi added, “Transportation is not for the impatient. We know that it takes many years … We started with zero dollars. That’s proof that good things can be achieved if we just stick with it.”
Construction of the project began in 2019 and was complete in August 2021. Improvements included concrete repairs, repairs/reconstruction of bridges, seven noise walls and mobility improvements such as the addition of E-ZPass (formerly known as MnPASS) Express lanes.
MnDOT Project Manager Jerome Adams explained that as a part of this project, enough new pavement was laid to stretch for 135 lane-miles. Specifically, the 12-mile project included eight bridges and 50 ramps and construction costs totaled approximately $208 million.
“On the busiest days during construction, we had 250 people out there working and 75 pieces of equipment (operating),” Adams recalled.
Adams said that in a way, he may have delivered the project, “or been the pitcher in the winning World Series game,” but the project would not have been possible if it weren’t for the hard work and foresight of the North Metro I-35W Coalition, which formed in the late ’90s. Nine cities and one county participated.
“Getting all of those people to agree, that is not easy. The elected officials on the coalition really helped with that. You unified the cities and the county and said we have a need here, we want a project,’ and all I had to do was throw a couple of pitches to end the game and get it done.”
Former Blaine City Council Member Dick Swanson explained that the cities of Blaine, Circle Pines and Lexington were really the driving force of the coalition and the cities that stayed involved every step of the way. Some cities left the coalition and didn’t return as leadership changed, and other cities left for a while and eventually returned.
Former New Brighton Mayor Bob Benke, who served as coalition director, said he was hopeful this project exemplifies how important it is for young leaders to get involved in their communities. “All of our communities have an investment to make in developing that future leadership,” he said. “That’s how that coalition emerged, from people who were involved who were concerned, who were committed, who knew how to get stuff done. We saw the problem, we came together, we took action, we got it done and the project is finished.”
Circle Pines Council Member Matt Percy, who recently returned to work in downtown Minneapolis, described the project as “tremendous.”
“What really impressed me about this project was that it would have been really easy to say, ‘Well, let’s just take care of this bridge, or let’s fix this bottleneck and we will figure out the rest later.’ Some of those problems end up cascading into other parts of the project later on, and many years later other people end up having to deal with them,” Percy explained. “But the vision ahead of time was, ‘Let’s look at the whole piece in totality, let’s make it good from one end to the other, let’s make sure that all the pieces fit together and that all the lanes and ramps are going to work together.’ You eliminate all that disjointedness that happens when you have a bunch of smaller projects.”
He added, “I know people were up in arms because they couldn’t get on the freeway and they were having trouble for three years, but big projects will deliver big results, and I think we are going to see that over the next 20 years.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.