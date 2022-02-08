A Zoom webinar was held by the Northeast Metro Climate Action (NMCA) on the impact of climate change on mental health.
“Our mission is to raise awareness of the climate crisis within our communities and work with our elected leaders to promote climate action,” said NMCA representative Steve Jorrisen.
NMCA, a volunteer-run organization, has members in North St. Paul, White Bear Lake, North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and Arden Hills.
The webinar was led by Dr. Christie Manning, the director of sustainability at Macalester College and a faculty member in the Department of Environmental Studies. Her research explores people’s cognitive and emotional response to messages about the climate crisis.
Manning said her interest in the impacts on mental health of climate change began about 10 years ago.
Manning shared a summary of the findings from a 2021 research review of mental health and climate change published by the American Psychological Association. There are three categories of climate mental health impacts — trauma from extreme events (hurricanes, floods, wildfires), impacts from slower chronic changes, and climate anxiety.
Trauma from extreme events
Manning said severe weather and disaster events can create trauma, shock, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, impacts of stress on physical health and strains on social relationships.
“These events are highly traumatic. People have to rescue themselves, help their neighbors, risk their lives and they may lose their property, their loved ones and pets,” Manning said. “They certainly lose things that are very important to them — personal objects, memories and photographs.”
“This has a mental health impact. Somewhere between 7 to 50% of people will have long-lasting impacts like PTSD, anxiety, depression and substance abuse,” she added.
These events can weaken community cohesion, increase vulnerability to stress and threaten a sense of belonging.
“The disaster can change people's sense of general safety and that the world isn't a good and safe place to live,” Manning said. “They often can't access schools, churches and the things they used to participate in, and this is particularly hard on children.”
Impacts from slower chronic changes
Hot weather, drought and diminished air quality can impact mood and anxiety disorders and vascular dementia.
According to Manning, heat causes physiological stress on the human body. People can get grouchy, irritable and on edge.
“When we experience a lot of heat it lowers our quality of sleep, and these things contribute to things like mood and anxiety disorders,” Manning said. “Heat also leads, particularly in elderly people, to accelerated dementia. In drought-stricken areas, we see a spike in farmers committing suicide.”
Because of climate change, air quality is declining — especially in cities.
“With declining air quality, we are seeing a higher level use of emergency mental health services. It is linked to higher level of anxiety,” she said. “People are reporting lower happiness and life satisfaction, in part because when there is a air quality warning they don't go outside — like a daily walk with their dog.”
Lower air quality, especially among children, can have long-term impacts on cognitive function and mental health.
Climate anxiety
Manning said climate anxiety is a concern about climate change coupled with worrying about the future that can lead to fear, anger, feelings of powerlessness, exhaustion, stress and sadness.
According to Manning, nearly half of the world's children (about one billion) currently live in countries that are at an extremely high risk from the impacts of climate change, making them particularly vulnerable and exposing them to several mental health implications.
Audience member Nikki Bentley asked, “Do you foresee a greater need in the future for health professionals that specialize in treating individuals with climate change-related mental health issues, or do you think that type of training will be incorporated into more of the profession generally?”
Manning said she worked with a team at the Minnesota Department of Health and surveyed mental health practitioners in 2019. Eighty percent of them are encountering mental health climate change impacts, she noted.
“But most of them said it was not the first thing that people showed up for, but it's a contributing factor in an upswell to anxiety,” Manning said.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said she is an environmental activist and wants people to know that new Ramsey County Board Chair Trista Matas Castillo has made climate change action for Ramsey County a priority, and that she has an action plan.
“It's really important to reach out, participate and to encourage, because there are times that even elected officials feel kind of alone,” Reinhardt said. “We need to hear from folks that they support what we are trying to do to make significant change because we have to.”
To read the collaborative report, “Mental Health and Our Changing Climate” authored by Manning and her colleague, Susan Clayton, download it at the ecoAmerica website at https://bit.ly/3ociiQu. For more information on NMCA, go to http://northeastmetroclimateaction.org/.
