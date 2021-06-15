The following four speeches were given at Centennial High School's graduation ceremony Friday, June 11, at CHS’s stadium. Each year, students apply for an opportunity to speak at graduation.
Lindsay Wilson
I have never been tall, but based on the way this past year has gone, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to wake up tomorrow and be 6-foot-5. Literally, nothing can shock me anymore. We’ve all had to face some massive hurdles in the last four years, and I don’t know about you guys, but I tripped over quite a few of mine. Yet with every scraped knee, we gained a little more resiliency and learned a little more about ourselves. As our paths diverge in all directions, my hope is that each of us maintains that resiliency while we continue to discover who we genuinely are.
Even without a global pandemic, high school can be brutal. There are the basic things that every high school student endures — the things that my mom would say “build character.” A classic example is the ever-enduring quest to have the right friends. It’s exhausting to find the people who best share your values and interests, but your identity slowly takes shape in the process.
Aside from the typical experience, there are the battles that only today’s high schoolers would understand. Having your senior sports season taken away, for instance. As a captain of the girls’ soccer team, I was devastated to learn that the state tournament that we would have qualified for wouldn’t be happening at all. Many of you can relate to this feeling, I’m sure. Additionally, the off-again-on-again status of online learning left us all disoriented. This too was a frustrating situation that left our class with no other option than to be resilient. Moreover, the political unrest of this year has called young people everywhere to take a stand. Never before have high schoolers been so compelled to voice their opinions as they are now. These curveballs that were thrown at us — actually, it’s more like the bus that ran into us — forced us to make decisions that are in line with our character and tested our resiliency.
Another huge factor in the high school struggle is trying to answer the question that hangs over everyone’s head: “What in the world do I want to be when I grow up?” For me, the answer came when I managed to get Darcy the corn snake, who was the teacher’s pet snake, stuck inside the spirals of my notebook during 10th-grade biology. It was then and there that I knew I wanted to be a veterinarian. (Darcy is okay.)
For many, that question remains unanswered, but that’s okay! Because we continue to uncover more and more about ourselves every day.
Without a doubt, our resiliency will serve us well in a world where a person never stops learning who they are.
A relevant example of this is college. Would you believe that 80% of college students change their major at least once? Why? Because they found something out about themselves that altered their original perspective. Now, would you believe me if I told you that the average student changes their major not just once, but three times throughout their whole college career? Well you should, I looked it up. We have the freedom to change our minds and pursue anything we want in life, but it will certainly take resilience. Regardless of age, we will constantly be confronted with new things that cause us to question what we’d previously believed. The way that we respond to these confrontations is what will ultimately define us.
In conclusion, the many — and I do mean many — obstacles that we’ve had to face in our high school careers will equip our class with the resiliency we’ll need to chase down our true identities. In life, we will discover things that inspire us. Things that shut us down. Things that we didn’t even know could annoy us — like people leaving the microphone too high. If we keep at it, though, we might just discover the thing that makes the fire within us burn the brightest. Our resiliency.
Khoi Phan
I want to thank Mrs. Eichten, Mr. Lamers and Circle Pines Councilman Dean Goldberg for recommending me as a graduation speaker, and my friends for helping me put these thoughts together. I’d also like to thank you, the class of 2021, for being here and listening to what I hope won’t be a lispy dumpster fire.
Holy crap, was that one heck of a year! If you know me personally, you’ll know that I’d have said that very differently, but this is a graduation speech so ... [drift off]. This year was truly one of the most challenging a senior class has ever experienced, on par with the draft to my birth country Vietnam, in the ’60s and the economic turmoil of the late 2000s. Now, however, you also face the surprisingly tough choice of either plunging yourself into crippling debt to delay adulthood for four years or actually becoming a contributing member of society. Jokes aside, however, the world also faced a painful retelling of a story of deep division, generational trauma and the struggles of the oppressed. This tale needs no retelling, but it is one we must continue telling, lest we let the fight for justice slip from our thoughts.
This class, then, is best equipped to enact change over nearly every other graduating class. Seven years and a month ago, I arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. “Unfortunately,” some might add. I came with the wide-eyed excitement of a 10-year-old who had only seen the land of the free and home of the brave on Disney Channel. After everything that had happened this year, however, I worried that we have become jaded. But seeing what we have done, how we have persevered through the day-to-day realities of living amid a global pandemic—the mental strain of remote learning, the isolation of social distancing, the lost triumphs of canceled sporting events and competitions—gives me so much hope.
We have navigated AP classes, applying for college, and water fountains that taste like licking a wound and a battery at the same time, all while a divisive election, a global discussion on racism and injustice, and the events at our Capitol on Jan. 6 played out. These challenges have made us stronger, more disciplined and, most importantly, kinder. We have gained skills crucial for success in the 21st century. Countless have lost their lives, whether to the pandemic or to the pains of prejudice. The ripples of their legacies may be far greater than our lowly ability to remember them, but that is why we must act to honor their sacrifice. For we shall perhaps never be able to wipe all tears, heal all wounds, or right all wrongs, but so long as there are tears, wounds, and wrongs, so long must our duty continue.
As the Sun begins its descent, we ascend to newfound freedoms and responsibilities. With that rise, we also assume the obligation to continue the work of our forebears. I hope that, as you proceed through the unrelenting march of time towards the next stages of your lives, that you remember these events that defined your entrance into adulthood, morph the things you’ve experienced into agents of change, and shape this world into a kinder one for all of us. Ladies, gentlemen, and distinguished nonbinary graduates of Centennial High School, congratulations! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us.
Ceci VanZyl
Good evening friends, families, and graduates. For those of you who know me, it won’t be a surprise to find out that I love the Disney Channel Original Movie, “High School Musical.” The iconic soundtrack, a hilarious villain, the 2006 fashion choices (T-shirt under T-shirt, under T-shirt, under T-shirt) ... a young Zac Efron: what’s not to love?
Needless to say, I blame this movie for my unrealistically high expectations for my high school years. I mean, I didn’t necessarily expect a choreographed musical number to break out in the cafeteria (can you imagine?), but the ideals of friendship and togetherness and going against the status quo definitely were on my mind throughout the past four years. Plus, a wildcat and a cougar are basically the same animal, so can you really blame me for connecting the dots?
One of my favorite scenes in High School Musical is the final number, “We’re All In This Together.” East High has just won their championship basketball game, Troy and Gabriella made it to their callback audition for the Winter Musicale, and all is right in the world. The whole school breaks out into song and dance, celebrating their unity. I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t spend hours in my family living room memorizing the choreography with the instructional video included on the bonus DVD. However, in the past year, the meaning of “We’re All in This Together” has changed completely.
When the pandemic first began, I remember being so upset with the corny commercials on TV using it as a slogan. How could these Fortune 500 companies or celebrities living in multimillion-dollar homes believe that their suffering in quarantine was on par with families scraping to get by as a result of job loss or exhausted medical professionals spending every waking hour saving lives from a tireless disease? Then came the yard signs. I think it’s safe to say the majority of 2020 graduates in America had at least one, usually proclaiming the same mantra as the tone-deaf advertisements: “We’re All in This Together.”
It was incredibly easy in the past months to slip into a pessimistic mindset. After all, this is not what the Disney Channel promised me, and I don’t know about you guys, but I STINK at online school. However, now I have my own yard sign, and I’m sure many of you do as well. Corny as it is, it’s starting to grow on me.
Whether it’s a sports season ruined, a final performance turned virtual, or a less-than-normal class schedule, life is going to throw many obstacles on our path. Our only choice is how we react. I for one, am trying every day to choose optimism, which should not be a shock to those of you who know me. A choice we can all make is to come together and help one another along the way.
“We’re All in This Together” has changed in meaning, but not in truth. As we look on to the rest of our lives, no matter what path we choose to take, we cannot ignore our past — a past that includes each other. We can’t deny that our last years at Centennial were different, but to quote my favorite Disney Channel Original Movie, “High School Musical,” “everyone is special in their own way. We make each other strong. We're not the same, we're different in a good way. Together's where we belong.” Thank you.
Joseph Maier
When I moved here to Minnesota in 2016 from Texas, I was walking into a situation that I was completely unfamiliar with. I was leaving behind everything I had ever known, and I was upset about that. However, I could have never imagined the impact that this change would have on my life.
First off, I had to buy some pants. And a jacket. And some gloves. I had to learn how to talk in a Minnesotan accent, you betcha I did. I had to figure out who Sweet Martha was and why everyone went crazy for her cookies. More importantly though, I have had so many amazing opportunities here at Centennial and am so thankful for you, the people I have met and grown to love here.
After we graduate, we are all very soon, going to be in that situation. Leaving behind everything we have ever known and beginning a new chapter in our lives. Many of us are excited, many of us are scared, maybe a little of both. Tonight, I want to inspire you to embrace this coming change with open arms. This is the first time in our lives that we can choose to do whatever we want to do. Our lives have become our own.
I don’t want to give the cliche speech of “go follow your dreams,'' but ... go follow your dreams.
Adults ask, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” or “What do you want to do with your life?” The fact is, most of you adults don’t even know what you want to do yet.
When people see my grades, my test scores and my high school accomplishments, they say to me, “You’re going to do big things aren’t you? You’re going to be a doctor, you’re going to be a lawyer, you're going to make a lot of money.” And I say to them, yes, I am going to do big things, but not in the way you’re thinking. I want to talk about football on the radio. I want to be a sports broadcaster on TV. I want to get a sports media and communications degree. I often get a snicker or an eye roll, as they ask, “Why? You could do something better. And I say ... because that's what I want to do.
Here’s the reality: the quote-unquote big dreams or big goals in our society are not big to all of us. Each one of us has our own individual idea of success. My view of success will not be the same as your view of success. If you want to live in the White House, go do it! If you want to start a family here in Lino Lakes, go do it. If you want to travel the world, go do it! If you want to be an elementary teacher, go do it.
People might tell you that your goals are too big, too small, too lofty, too insignificant, or too impossible, but you must stay true to yourself: follow YOUR dreams. We, the Class of 2021, are going off into a world that we get to create. We have the chance to take hold of our dreams and strive for them.
And parents! Come alongside your kids and support them in THEIR dreams, even if you don’t necessarily agree with them.
I will leave you with this.
Do not settle for anything less than the life you want to live. Live your life so that in 60 years you will look back and say, YES, I did what I wanted to do. Even if I failed, even if it was hard, I am satisfied, because I did what I felt called to do. Remember, our lives belong only to ourselves, and today we get to choose what we want to do with them! If we have learned anything in this past year, it’s that nothing is guaranteed. So don’t hesitate — go do what YOU want to do. Thank you.
