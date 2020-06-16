Editor's note: Alyssa Vue, Brooke Willenbring and August Johnson all spoke at Centennial High School's virtual commencement June 13. Here are their speeches.
Alyssa Vue
Centennial, thank you for this incredible honor. Giving a graduation speech is by far my greatest accomplishment and the one I’ve pinched myself the most over.
However, the process of writing this speech was stressful. I worried about everything.
Things like:
How do I effectively get my message across?
How do I write a thesis again?
Should I joke about confusing
the Ripkens?
Maybe I should play video games for two more hours.
I just couldn’t figure out the next step.
Then I realized not only me, but my fellow graduates, educators and families of the class of 2020 are also pondering: What is the next step?
As we carry the torch and face current issues, we need courage and unity now more than ever.
And that starts with hope.
Hope is like a building block; it is the next step to achievement.
When I was younger, I felt hopeless, insecure about my abilities and struggling to be honest. So when I transferred to Centennial during my freshman year, I felt even more displaced. For two years I shut out the world, pushing away opportunities and those who cared about me. Somedays, I still feel confused about myself, but I’ve learned it’s okay if things take time, as long as you’re going somewhere.
This is where the beauty of hope shined in my life.
I had hope. And combined with the efforts of my loving parents and my desire to move forward, I began to believe in myself. Like spontaneously joining the tennis team or becoming an officer for Junior Class Committee, I strived to be my best even if I was inexperienced.
That hope gave me purpose; a drive to work hard for what I believe in.
Hope requires courage, and courage is accepting, adapting and expanding with the unknown.
Something new I tried this year was CIS Physics, and what set it apart from my other classes was the emphasis on group work. Every day I’d blank on Newton’s numerous laws or the “Conservation of Whatchamacallit,” while my group members aced their assignments. Seeing everyone progress when I was struggling to contribute was discouraging.
So I mustered up the courage and went to my teacher, Mrs. Norberg, for help.
She taught me two things about physics: one, there are several ways you can solve a problem, and two, trust in yourself.
Trusting yourself, and at the same time seeing possibilities other than your own is a tricky balance.
So instead of solving problems step-by-step with my group, we worked separately; then I learned from their methods.
Everyone thinks differently. Acknowledging and embracing that takes courage, even when you might be wrong.
That courage allowed me to realize that life is a puzzle: we can pick ourselves up by adapting to new solutions and perspectives.
And when we have the courage to take that step, to see others’ perspectives, we gain unity.
And unity will always prevail.
Initially, the pandemic troubled me because my relationships couldn’t be nurtured in a normal setting, and everything we worked for felt unfairly taken from us. Everyone seemed divided.
However, hearing about the Student Council hosting a food drive for people in need, seeing neighbors talking with each other on opposite ends of the street, and even my mom and I sharing our schedules, people from all walks of life and perspectives making innovative efforts to make connections, made me realize that unity is still thriving in a multitude of ways.
It is important that we embrace our differences rather than let them divide us. If we use our skills to reach out to others, we will grow together and stronger.
These uncertain times call for hope, that we gain through courage, that will create unity.
When all seems impossible, we can transform our fears and confusion into new advantages and stand true beside our fellow man.
The past 13 years have been a tribute to our tenacity, and I’m confident that whether you want to start a business, connect with people from Colombia to the Philippines, or brave your anxiety of public speaking, we are prepared to make it a reality.
Life is a marathon. No matter how arduous a journey, we can prevail with hope, courage and unity.
This is our next step.
Brooke Willenbring
From the moment we entered high school we thought this was going to be the perfect year: “perfect vision, perfect year” we’d say. However, it was overtaken by the more popular line: “the one that didn’t happen.” For the most part, it was true. Our class was stripped of a lot of the traditions we looked forward to as freshmen. In particular, our senior athletic seasons.
I was devastated as me and other classmates watched our final seasons come to an end before they ever started. It's almost like we were all caught witness to the death of a loved one that everyone had formed a common connection with.
We never got to hear the final whistle, the final gunshot or buzzer before the fatality of our final season came, and much too soon.
But why were we so sad? I thought about that question a lot.
And I told myself, it’s because we’ll — never play again.
Then I realized—we were so upset in the moment that we let that feeling overtake our passion for the game, and assume the end. The same paralysis that made us forget about all of the amazing games and events that did happen.
And this isn’t just about sports.
As seniors, we sacrificed a lot of things this year — that will truly be missed — but that doesn’t give any of us the right to say the words “never play again.”
Because “play” goes far beyond the partaking of a sport. It is about enjoying life; it’s finding something you love so much that you can no longer label it with the word “work.” Such a passion is never-ending, and we are letting it slip through the grasp of our palms by telling ourselves that. These joys are fundamental, and we need them more than ever as we soon make our most life-changing decisions. Take the time to reflect on the things you miss right now as a way of determining what will bring you exhilaration in the future.
We must know that walking across the stage did not mark the end, but the start of a new beginning. After all of the compromises I have seen our class make, including today, I have every reason to believe that as we walked across the stage we will not leave behind all 13 years of hard work and integrity in pursuit of this day, for it to be washed away.
We now have the resilience, and unconditional ability to not take a single moment for granted. And with that, I know each and every one of us will do brilliant things as we embark on the next chapter of our lives.We are the class that never lost our love for the game … that never extinguished our burning curiosity for the unknown. Let this year be a reflection of our ability to see the light in the darkest of times as we supported each other through a national crisis. And after all that was taken from us, came back, and burned brighter than ever before. Because we are the future, and we decide how this ends.We are the class of 2020, and we will play again.
August Johnson
I want to talk about what it means to persevere. Perseverance is the idea of continuing to push through the hard times.
No one embodies the concept of perseverance like my mom.
My mom is one of the strongest people I know. She works two jobs and her main job is at an assisted living. Now she has to deal with longer working hours and sanitizing literally everything and, in general, just dealing with a lot of stuff. And when she isn’t working she is at home cooking dinner or cleaning the house or she is caring for me and my sister. Like seriously, my family could not function without her. She has really taught me this mentality of perseverance, always pushing on and never stopping, of doing everything I can, and she taught me I can do anything I put my mind to.
Why is it important to persevere? Why not just quit? Perseverance creates the change we need, it is what enables us to make the world a better place, nothing ever got accomplished by just quitting. And if we all persevere, we can create the change that betters the world. We can find the solutions as long as we fight on.
To persevere means always get back up no matter how many times you have been knocked down. And to always keep your head up. The class of 2020 embodies this mentality. I mean our motto is practically “It is what it is,” but seriously — we have a mentality of not only being strong, but continuing to be strong regardless of what life throws at us. Though recent events have highlighted this. We have always shown this throughout high school. We pushed through those late nights of studying and turbulent times in social circles. And these recent events are just another obstacle that we will get through.
But most important: When we all persevere, it means that we don’t have to be alone.
Because if we all persevere, if we all take pride and carry on, then when we get knocked down we can always lend a hand to help each other back up. When we are feeling down we lend a shoulder to cry on, and when we are done pushing on, when we are through the tough times and no longer have to persevere, we have become friends and family for one another to smile and laugh with.
I'm very grateful to be a part of the Centennial community and so very proud to be a part of this class of 2020 and so excited to see what we will become.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.