Claire McArdle will represent the community of Lino Lakes in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Organization (AAO) candidate program from July 19 through July 24.
This year, 44 candidates will participate in the program; one young woman is chosen to be the Queen of the Lakes, and two women are chosen as Princesses. The selection team considers a variety of criteria, including professionalism, public speaking ability, current and future goals, education and co-curricular/extracurricular activities. In addition to the interview process, the candidates also participate in leadership and personal development and other unique experiences.
The AAO has been a pioneering organization in building partnerships and relationships with the Minneapolis Aquatennial, city of Minneapolis and local communities throughout Minnesota since 1940. Ambassadors serve as positive role models by making more than 250 public appearances every year.
Community members are invited to cheer on their community representative at the traditional Meet the Candidates event from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at University of Minnesota McNamara Alumni Center, 200 SE Oak St. in Minneapolis.
The week culminates with the coronation of the 2022 Aquatennial Ambassadors at Hopkins Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, with a reception one hour prior.
Community members are encouraged to send well wishes to their candidate at the Hilton Garden Inn Minneapolis University Area, 511 SE Huron Blvd., Minneapolis (indicate they are an AAO candidate).
For more information about the program or to purchase tickets for events, visit aquatennialambassadors.com.
