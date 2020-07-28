LEXINGTON — Now that construction is complete and residents have moved into the 180-unit Landings of Lexington apartment complex, some concerns are continuing to require City Council attention.
The Landings of Lexington, at the corner of Lovell Road and Lexington Avenue, gained council support in August 2018. Dominium broke ground on the facility in February 2019 and residents began moving in this spring.
Problems with parking
After residents started to move in, city staff and the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) began to get complaints about cars parked along surrounding streets.
“People started parking on Lovell Road, and it was eating up a lot of space on both sides of that road,” said CLPD Lt. Pat Aldrich. “If there is not enough room for a fire truck to get through, there are serious problems if there is a medical or a fire.”
From mid-June to mid-July, Aldrich said that CLPD received 27 parking complaints pertaining to Lovell Road and Dunlap Avenue.
Mayor Mike Murphy explained that workers “weren't finished with construction quite yet and they still had a lot of equipment and supplies in their parking lot, so that took up a lot of the external parking spaces.”
But the complaints didn’t stop. Murphy said he heard about loud noises at night, litter on the roads, and blocked mailboxes. The city, CLPD and Landings of Lexington management personnel held a special meeting to try to find solutions to the problems.
“We don't want people to feel like the city is attacking the residents, because that is not what we are doing at all,” Murphy said. “At the same time, we can't have 100 cars parked all around on city and county roads … Our roads are not wide enough,” Murphy said. “There are going to be growing pains and things to work out, but Dominium is a big organization. According to their website, they have over 1,000 employees and manage over 30,000 properties in the U.S. You would think that they would be so proficient and such experts at this process that there wouldn't be these hiccups. It really bothers me that we are even having this conversation right now and that I have been dealing with this for a month now.”
Parking has been limited by the county on Lovell Road since 2005. However, the signs were removed during construction. They were recently reinstalled after the county was alerted of the issue. Cars then began to park on Dunlap Avenue, a much narrower street. Landings of Lexington has 107 outdoor parking spots and 170 underground parking spots, according to City Administrator Bill Petracek.
Residents who cannot afford the underground parking and are unable to find spaces in the outdoor lot have had to park on the street. Their guests park there, too.
The City Council passed a resolution authorizing the installation of “no parking from here to corner signs” on Dunlap Avenue at its intersection with Lovell Road to eliminate sightline issues caused by vehicles parked too close to the intersection.
Anther resolution approved the installation of “no parking on this side of the street” signs on North Dunlap Avenue between Lake Drive and Edgewood Road and “no overnight parking from midnight to 6 a.m.” on the west side of the street between Lake Drive and Edgewood Road. That resolution was intended to prohibit parked cars along both sides of Dunlap, which blocks access to emergency vehicles.
Petracek said that so far the signs seem to be working. “We just have to work out some of the kinks in the development like any other development.” Aldrich said CLPD's call load in that area has been reduced. He noted that rather than issue citations, the department is trying to educate violators.
“We are definitely here to educate people,” he said. “We are out here to make sure that people can coexist and that they understand what is asked of them (as to) where they can and cannot park.”
Other issues
The Quad Community Press was contacted by members of Centennial CARES (see full story here), who shared that they believe the parking headache is just one of many that Landings of Lexington residents are facing.
“People living at The Landings of Lexington, Mayor Mike Murphy, Lexington City Council Members and Centennial CARES members have all been involved on different levels in attempts to make parking better,” said Centennial CARES member Rebecca Thaney-Driessen.
“Despite these efforts,” she continued, “the reality is that residents that live there are justifiably disappointed, are inconvenienced daily, feel they are at a greater risk for safety, are being required to pay fees that they are unable to afford and (that) were not disclosed to them prior to signing their leases with Dominium and last, but definitely not least, facing discrimination.”
Lino Lakes resident and CARES member Sara Shady, who is a professor of philosophy at Bethel University, said she has been working for some time to assist residents. “The property manager has gone through the surrounding neighborhood and passed out her business card to the white neighbors telling them to contact her if ‘they have a problem with the residents.’ This is clearly racist. Why would they have a problem with the residents, except for the fact that they are Somali? These are the same neighbors who regularly harass the residents,” Shady said.
Ramla Iman, who moved into the building in April, said problems have arisen every step of the way, even before she moved in. She says she was initially told there would be ample parking for people who could not afford the underground parking as well as for guests. Iman, who frequently returns from work early in the morning, does not feel comfortable parking far away from the building. She said she also cannot afford the $95 a month for underground parking.
Last week, residents received letters stating that they could reserve their spot for free for the rest of this year, but then would be charged $65/month starting in January 2021. Iman said that is still not affordable for her and other residents who live there. She said she was also not able to take advantage of the free parking for the rest of this year without signing a contract for next year.
Iman said she and her neighbors have had to deal with management being disrespectful to them and not being responsive. As an example, she said when she moved into her unit, construction was not complete and she had debris all over her window. She repeatedly asked management to take care of the problem and never got a response. When she had a problem with her shower, she again received no response. She eventually caught a maintenance worker, who told her that if he fixed her shower, he would have to fix everyone else's.
Iman said some of the residents have had altercations with the neighbors and police and many of them are afraid to even set foot outdoors.
Aldrich said CLPD has not been contacted about such incidents or issues unrelated to parking. “This is disturbing,” he noted. “I looked at our records and we really have not been to the Landings that much at all. … We encourage people, if they have concerns, to call us. We will address any complaints that come in.”
Paula Prahl, vice president of public affairs for Dominium, said there has been considerable confusion regarding parking. She said property management is in the process of working through these concerns with residents, community members and the city.
Prahl said there is always some confusion, too, when it comes to the term “affordable” housing. “The rents are controlled by the area median income. That sometimes is confusing for people when they think it should be affordable for them and their situation,” she explained. “It is not necessarily affordable for everyone. It is controlled and reduced rent compared to what that property would rent for if it weren't controlled.”
Concerning the delayed response from property management on maintenance requests, Prahl said many housing unit components are under warranty and need to be fixed by a general contractor or the manufacturer. She plans to meet with residents and community members this week to talk through some of the issues.
“We take any problem seriously and are trying to work through it. We never want anyone to feel like they aren't treated well. I think there are some frustrations there, so it is just going to take some time to get to a level of solution that works for everybody,” Prahl said.
“Moving is a stressful time. It is a stressful time right now, and we are in the middle of a pandemic, so it is a perfect mix for confusion if nothing else. We are working hard to make sure that we can fix a lot of the issues and find some solutions for everybody.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
