City steps in to help Lois Lane residents

LINO LAKES — Following a lengthy discussion about possible solutions for ongoing traffic concerns in the Hailey Manor and Highland Meadows neighborhoods, residents and the City Council are hopeful they have come up with a solution for now.
Several residents attended the council’s Sept. 8 work session to share what has happened since the concern was first shared with the council July 27 and to weigh in on city staff’s recommendation.
Prior to the July meeting, the police department’s Traffic Safety Committee conducted a radar study. From July 16 through July 20, 927 vehicles were analyzed in the 500 block of Lois Lane, near Meadowview Trail. The study found that 17% of the vehicles were speeding. Other highlights from the study included:
• The average speed was 25 mph (in the 30 mph zone).
• The fastest speed was 70 mph.
• The slowest speed was 7 mph.
• There were 157 enforceable violations (17%).
Since the July meeting, the committee has also sent out around 400 educational brochures to residents in the area advocating for “20 is plenty” and police have continued to have a presence in the area.
City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that the traffic safety committee was also recommending a number of remedies. These include installing a painted center skip stripe on Lois Lane between Lake Drive and Sherwood Lane, 30 mph speed limit signs along the straight section of Lois Lane and four “curve ahead” warning signs with cautionary speed signs. The estimated cost would be $3,288. When that is complete, Hankee said another radar study would be performed. If speed is determined to still be an issue, the council could consider a temporary or permanent driver feedback sign; however, funding would need to be identified.
Resident Ashley Johnson said that she has been impressed with how the neighborhood has come together and how the police department has stepped in to try to solve the issues. However, some specific incidents have been directed toward her.
Johnson recalled several incidents while she was out in the yard with her young twin boys, when teenagers have yelled things at her like, “Am I going f------ slow enough?”
Resident Angie Sandvold said she has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and went through the same issues back when her children were young. She said years ago, when they tried to confront the fast drivers, she received a lot of grief too.
Sandvold said she felt 30 is too fast for Lois Lane. “When you are not moving, that car that is going 30 mph seems to be going a lot faster than 30 mph.”
She said she is “100% against” adding a center stripe to the road. “I don’t understand the purpose of what a center stripe would do,” she said. “When you turn and go down a residential road that has racing stripes down it, it immediately tells me that that is not a road I want to live on because there is way too much traffic ... I don’t want people to turn into my neighborhood, on the street that I live on and for a house that I may want to sell one day, and say ‘Why does your street have a stripe down it when none of the others do? What’s the problem?’”
Hankee explained that the city considers Lois Lane a minor collector road, and some of the other minor collector roads in town do, in fact, have stripes on them per residents’ request. She said the striping has helped with traffic calming in certain situations.
Resident Robert Bennett said he agreed that 30 mph is too fast, and he would like to see the speed limit lowered to 25 mph. He recalled an incident recently while he was out seeding his yard near the road early in the morning. “One of the individuals that has been an issue came around the corner and (apparently) he thinks the stop sign means to spin his tires on the pavement, because he didn’t even slow down … If I wouldn’t have jumped out of the way, I would have been a casualty.”
One resident wanted to point out that it is not just the teenagers who are driving recklessly through the area. “I have a hard time with all of these accusations against kids, because all of these kids are good kids,” she said. “It is not just young kids that are driving too fast and not stopping at stop signs.”
Hankee explained that all of the city’s roads in urban areas are 30 mph and not posted. A legislation change in 2019 permits cities to set speed limits on city streets without requiring a MnDOT traffic study, but various requirements have to be met. Hankee said both St. Paul and Minneapolis have lowered their speed limits on urban roads to 25 mph, but she is not aware of many other cities that have followed suit.
Hankee said if the council were to consider lowering the speed limit on Lois Lane, it would have to have a bigger conversation about lowering limits on all urban streets. If the speed limit were changed, the city would also have to invest quite a bit of money into posting speed limit signs.
Director of Public Safety John Swenson said, “If you make a decision for this road, you have to make sure it is a decision you can spread across the entire city . The data that we have collected here in terms of traffic volumes and speeds, that is common in many neighborhoods in our city. That is one of our number one traffic complaints. I think we need to have a bigger conversation about that before we act.”
Ultimately, the residents and council decided that for now, the best thing to do would be to go forward with the installation of four curve ahead warning signs with cautionary speed signs. The council was to consider the item at its Sept. 14 meeting, after press deadline.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
