City, residents disappointed with YMCA fitness center closure

LINO LAKES — When the news broke that the Lino Lakes YMCA would not reopen its fitness and well-being center, city staff and residents were surprised — and disappointed.
Members of the Lino Lakes YMCA received an email a couple of weeks ago announcing that the Lino Lakes YMCA would not reopen its fitness and well-being center, which was scheduled to reopen Aug. 3 after it was closed on account of the pandemic.
“The YMCA began 2020 with hope and momentum, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our organization just as it has for nonprofits and businesses across the world. We have spent time determining how to best serve the needs of communities while also ensuring the Y’s sustainability today and into the future,” said Greg Waibel, YMCA chief operating officer. “As a result, three Y locations in the Twin Cities — Downtown St. Paul, River Valley-Prior Lake and Lino Lakes — will be reimagined as community response hubs.”
Waibel added that the Lino Lakes Y has seen a decline in membership over the past five years. That decline was exacerbated by COVID-19. Lino YMCA members have been asked to select another Y fitness center, such as the one in Forest Lake, Shoreview or Emma B. Howe Northtown Family YMCA in Coon Rapids.
Lino Lakes City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that the initial communication the city received from the Lino Lakes Y was that it would not be reopening its doors on Aug. 3. “It was actually news to the city that they would not be providing that fitness and recreation component out of that facility,” she said. “We are disappointed. The residents of Lino Lakes are disappointed, and they are expressing their concern about losing that amenity.”
Circle Pines resident Sarah Beuning has had a family membership at the Lino Y for her, her husband and two children since 2009. As members of the Y, they have utilized the space for day care, swimming lessons, basketball lessons, summer programming, individual workouts, group fitness classes and more.
“We have used the Y for tons of things ... It has changed as our family has grown. That is part of what is so cool about the Y, that multigenerational use,” she said.
Beuning said she was devastated when she found out the Y would not reopen its fitness center.
“With the whole pandemic there is a lot of uncertainties with our jobs, schools, college and even though the Y was closed (temporarily), it always felt like a standby that we would get back to,” Beuning said. “I personally felt really blindsided. I never imagined it would close because it was always busy, it is a part of the community and it is not a very old building.”
Although Beuning has been to the Shoreview and Coon Rapids Y locations before, Beuning said she will likely end up canceling her membership.
“They are not the same, because they are not in your community,” she said. “The Y, costwise, is a bit more expensive than a lot of other gyms, and I have always been okay with that because I think as an organization, the Y does a lot of really cool things for the community, but I am not going to drive (for) 20 minutes. I have been looking at other options that are closer to home, and they are less expensive.”
Lino Lakes resident Brandy Fulton has been a member of the Y since it opened. She and her family used to have a family membership, but after the kids got older, they dropped it down to a single membership.
Over the years her kids participated swim lessons, basketball and often had birthday parties in the community room.
“I am very disappointed that the Y is closing. I understand I can go to other facilities, but I enjoyed being so close to home,” Fulton said. She is not sure if she will cancel her membership just yet, but admitted she is frustrated with the situation.
Now more than ever amid a pandemic, Cotton says the Y is important not only for the physical well-being, but also emotional and mental well-being. “This is a stressful time for people, and I think those recreational opportunities, those benefits, speak for themselves. It is also that social interaction,” Cotton said.
The Lino Y opened in July 2007. The city was one of its big supporters.
“The city did invest in our partnership with the YMCA by contributing both land and infrastructure to the site back in 2006 and also contributed about $2.4 million toward the construction of the facility,” Cotton explained. “So at this point, we are hoping that we can continue that valuable partnership with the YMCA and continue to provide those opportunities for our residents and members of the YMCA.”
In fact, the city has outstanding debt on its contribution to the Y, which will not be paid off until February 2023.
Cotton said the city is currently in the process of evaluating the agreements it has with the Y. “There are some title restrictions in place that detail if the Lino Lakes YMCA does not operate as a recreational facility, that would revert back the property to the city,” she said. “So, we need to sort through those agreements and have conversations with the YMCA and the community to determine what is the best step forward.” She said that there are still a lot of conversations that need to take place.
Waibel said, “We will be engaging our community boards of these locations (Downtown St. Paul, River Valley-Prior Lake and Lino Lakes) as well as the community and other partners to determine what critical necessities and services in healthy living, youth development and social responsibility will best serve their respective neighbors.”
“These are trying times — not just for the YMCA, but for all of us collectively. The changes we are making are not ones we had planned to make when we began the year, but (they) have become necessary for the Y to remain sustainable and relevant for the near and long term. The YMCA’s mission and commitment to our community remains the same, and we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors well into the future.”
The YMCA would not comment on the number of jobs that will be impacted by the change, as that will depend on what services it decides to continue to provide.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.