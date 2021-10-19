Development and redevelopment opportunities are booming in all of the Quad communities.
Each year, city officials who represent Centerville, Circle Pines, Lexington and Lino Lakes share updates about what’s going on in each of the cities and what residents can expect in the upcoming year and beyond. The panel discussion, held Oct. 7 this year, is hosted annually by the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce.
Centerville
City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz said Centerville is doing very well when it comes to development. “The market is very hot, both in residential and light commercial or light industrial,” he explained.
Statz highlighted a few ongoing projects. The first one is a commercial development on the north side of Main Street near MidWestOne Bank, which will include a Kwik Trip and senior living/assisted living/memory care facility that will have a total of 40 units.
Atlas Villas Memory Care, located at 1825 Main St. is nearing completion and will likely be move-in ready sometime this month. “There have been some delays,” Statz shared. “I know everyone has had difficulties with supply chain and labor shortages. They have had that same difficulty, but it looks like we are finally making some good progress there.”
Going forward, Statz said the city’s downtown area will continue to be a focus. The city has had a lot of interest in redevelopment opportunities in the downtown district — everything from a brew pub to a 200-unit apartment building. Statz added there is a big demand for multiunit housing right now.
“Our City Council did vote one (apartment proposal) down based on the zoning. It was not zoned for apartment use and they wanted to keep the commercial space that we have available,” Statz explained. “Centerville is bounded by Lino Lakes on all sides, and we cannot annex any more property. We have no room to grow, so the commercial space that is available is all we have left.” Statz said the city has about 20 acres of commercial space, 50 acres of industrial space and 100 acres of residential space available.
The council has a purchase agreement in place with Centra Homes for 26 row-style homes on the west side of Centerville Road between Sorel and Heritage Streets. “We are hoping this can be a catalyst for further development downtown for that high-density, mixed-use type of environment that we are looking for,” he said.
Over the years, the city’s Economic Development Authority has acquired some pieces of land, most of them about 1/2 acre in size, that are available to businesses. Depending on the value brought to the city, Statz said the purchase price can be negotiable.
The council is also exploring the idea of adding a junior council member to serve a one-year term. The junior member, who would likely be a high school student or college student, would participate in council discussion but not have voting power.
Circle Pines
City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that the city of Circle Pines is different from the other Quad cities in that it is mostly built out. “We don’t have 50 acres of developable lots left,” he said. “We are a fully developed city. There is about one or two lots in town that could still be developed into some residential properties but, more or less, we are 99.9% developed.”
The city of Circle Pines is therefore in redevelopment mode. The one property that City Hall receives the most inquiries about is what used to be known as The Down Under, below the city’s water tower and by the public works facility. The building was demolished in April 2019 after sitting vacant for nearly 10 years. Antonen explained that the building used to be the municipal liquor store and bar before it was sold to a private party in 1975. After the owners passed away, the building was passed down to their children.
“It's been in a state of disrepair for the last decade. We got them to tear it down and we were hopeful that they were going to get on the horse and build a new building … They had these grand plans for a music café, then a high-end sports bar, but neither of those things have come to fruition,” Antonen explained. “We are still battling with the owners to clean up the site. We would really like to see them develop it or get rid of it to someone that will develop it.”
A main focus for the city in the near future will be to revamp its strip malls. Antonen explained that the strip mall off of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue (where the DMV is) is now the city’s oldest building. Over the next couple of years, the city hopes to partner with the strip mall owners to help them refresh their facades. “We want to see what we can do to help them and see how we can get those to be good, nice-looking buildings that add to our tax base,” he said.
The city also continues to focus on its parks and trails. “We are going to have an increased focus on that because that's one of the nice things about living in Circle Pines; you are either on the lake, on a trail or on a park … We are going to add some increased attention to the parks and do a nice little refresh there.”
The city will also complete its last street project next year in its 14-year plan. After that, the city will go into maintenance mode, rather than complete reconstruction. The city also continues to see opportunities for its gas utility through development in Blaine and Lino Lakes.
Perhaps thanks to Census Man (see “Circle Pines celebrates census victory” Sept. 7), the community also reached its goal of being counted as a city of 5,000 or more people in the 2020 Census. One of the main benefits is that the city will continue to receive funding for its state aid roadways.
Lexington
City Administrator Bill Petracek explained that the city’s main focus continues to be facilitating the development of multiunit housing.
The 182-unit affordable housing apartment complex Landings of Lexington is completely full. The project redeveloped the Lovell building site. “We got some of the glitches worked out, but it seems to be very successful at this point,” Petracek said.
Construction of the second phase of Ephesians is currently underway on DuWayne Avenue. The market-rate housing project will have 39 units. (The first phase included 89 units.) “That’s a nice redevelopment project that tore down some apartments in our community that were really an eyesore, a blighted area, so that was a nice boost to the community to have those three buildings (Lexington Lakes Apartments) torn down,” Petracek said.
Norhart continues to build out Lexington Lofts behind Festival Foods. Petracek explained that phase one is done, the second phase is under construction, and the third phase will likely not happen for another year or two. When complete, there will be 355 units.
A main focus for the city continues to be the Lake Drive corridor, which currently has quite a few empty buildings. “We are really trying to change the look of Lake Drive to some degree. We are trying to give it a facelift and so the Planning Commission and City Council are really particular about the type of businesses they want to allow on Lake Drive, so that's part of the reason why you are seeing some of these buildings stay empty,” Petracek explained.
“We have had a lot of people calling and asking about the zoning, and unfortunately some of these buildings don't fit our zoning regulations and what is allowed. We don't want businesses to just come in and take over a building, put a little lipstick on it and call it good; we want people to really come into our community and invest in our community.”
It will take some time, but in the end, Petracek Lake Drive will have a “cleaner” look, he said.
The city continues to make investments in Memorial Park, and recently made sign and parking lot upgrades.
Petracek guesses that in 20-30 years, areas along I-35W and Lexington Avenue are going to look very different. “You are going to see a lot of redevelopment in that area. The challenge is the metro area is in desperate need of affordable housing. There's a lot of mobile home parks around that area and I think those some of that land is going to be looked at a little closer,” he said.
“That land is suddenly becoming more prime real estate for development, and I think developers are going to be willing to make that investment.”
Lino Lakes
Community Development Director Michael Grochala said the city of Lino Lakes has “a little bit of everything” going on right now.
The Birch Street project is now complete. “The roundabouts have been well received since that road has opened back up,” he said. “It's always a little bit scary with change, and there was a lot of concern going into that, but from what I've seen, it's working really well for the school as well as the residents.”
The city continues to plan for new business off of Otter Lake Road. “That’s still a couple years out, but we are doing some of the initial planning for that,” Grochala said.
The council continues to look at possible partnerships for the reopening of the former YMCA building as a recreation center. Best-case scenario, the facility would open to the public in April 2022, Grochala said.
“We do see that as a huge asset for the community and want to keep that opened up. We are looking at the opportunities to maybe take a different viewpoint on how that facility is used,” Grochala said. “We recognize that out the back door is Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park, something that we think sometimes gets overlooked and maybe underutilized.”
Watermark, the city’s largest residential development to date, continues to be built out along I-35E. When complete, it will add more than 800 homes to the city.
What Grochala described as a “legacy project” is now underway: the redevelopment of the corner at Hodgson Road/County Road J. “I’ve been working on this project for 20 years,” he said. Developer Lyngblomsten will build a 200-unit senior community.
“We have actually been able to piggyback off of some of the improvements Lyngblomsten was planning to do and incorporate that into a larger project with our partners, the city of Shoreview, Anoka County and Ramsey County,” Grochala explained. “This is a project pulling in four different entities into roadway improvements, sewer and water improvements, to service that site. It’s been quite an interesting process, but we've got the right developer involved to make that a reality, and so we're hoping to really transform our southern gateway into the community. It will look quite a bit different down there over the next 12 to 18 months.”
One thing the city’s Economic Advisory Committee plans to focus on going forward is its outreach to the business community, which has suffered during the pandemic. “Our business retention and expansion program really took a step back,” Grochala said. “We have kind of lost contact out there on a personal basis, so that's kind of leading the charge going into 2022, is to re-establish that.”
The committee also continues to focus on development along the I-35E corridor, specifically the technology corridor, in hopes of attracting data centers, software companies, engineering firms, medical and health care firms, and finance and commerce companies.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.