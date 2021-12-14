LINO LAKES — In an effort to recruit and retain talent in the job market and avoid “The Great Resignation,” the city is making some changes to its policies.
Human Resources and Communications Manager Meg Sawyer explained that in an effort to recruit and retain the best talent in the market, an update is needed to the city’s dress code policy. Currently, the policy encourages business casual attire, but the change would allow for “dress for your day.”
“We are kind of trying to define what is and is not allowed,” explained City Administrator Sarah Cotton. “Our current policy just says ‘business casual,’ and I can tell you that sometimes we see some pretty extreme liberties in what staff might consider business casual.”
Cotton added, “We are trying to strike a balance between what is appropriate and what isn’t appropriate for the work place, but allowing some flexibility.” Whereas flip-flops, Crocs and sweatpants would not be appropriate, dress sandals and nice jeans would be.
The policy allows for non-uniformed employees to use their best judgment when deciding what to wear to work every day, and offers some basic guidelines. Per the policy, employees would be allowed to wear casual clothing on workdays when they do not have council meetings, work sessions, conferences or meetings with residents or other outside third parties. Employees will still be expected to wear clothing appropriate for an office environment. There may be days when special visitors are expected at city facilities and all staff may be required to forgo “dress for your day” and wear business casual attire.
The city is also considering adopting a flexible work arrangement policy that would allow employees to work in City Hall some days and from home other days.
“The city’s goal is to maintain or improve employee productivity while providing employees scheduling options that encourage a productive, healthy and safe workplace and helps employees effectively integrate and manage their work and personal life responsibilities, and can enhance their overall well-being and improve job satisfaction,” Sawyer explained. “By allowing employees to have a better work-life balance, we are encouraging them to become more fulfilled in their personal lives, as well as having them hold their work in much higher regard. An increase in employee happiness, engagement and morale means more productive employees.”
Sawyer explained that the policy will also reduce employee absenteeism and tardiness by allowing workers to flex hours around home and family obligations.
Mayor Rob Rafferty had some concerns about being able to still maintain a certain level of customer service that residents of Lino Lakes have come to expect. He also wondered whether not allowing a flexible work arrangement would hamper the city’s ability to retain employees. Sawyer said the city has already lost one employee because they found a job that allowed for the hybrid model.
Cotton said she initially did have some concerns about performance, but it all comes down to managers holding employees accountable. The arrangement will only be offered when appropriate and if employees maintain productivity.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he could see both sides. Sometimes he feels like he gets more done when he is in the office, but other times he feels he can get more done at home. “As long as checks and balances are there and someone is monitoring the situation and stuff is getting done, I don’t have problem with it,” he said.
Council Member Tony Cavegn said the company he works for is seeing record profits, and most of the employees are still working from home.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said he was on board with the policy, and also encouraged city staff to consider offering flexibility to customers. “We should be meeting customers where they are at instead of forcing them to come in the doors to interact with staff,” Stoesz explained. He suggested holding virtual meetings and incorporating electronic signatures.
The City Council was expected to consider both policy updates at its Dec. 13 meeting, after press deadline.
If approved, Cotton said the next step will be figuring out who is interested in taking advantage of flexible work arrangements. “We will want to make sure we don’t have any gaps in our customer service and our operations at City Hall,” she said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.