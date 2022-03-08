Lino Lakes has been named a Tree City USA for the 31st year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Lino Lakes achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department (the Environmental Board), having a tree-care ordinance, funding an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident, and holding an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Andy Nelson, the city’s environmental coordinator, provided some of the city’s forestry highlights for 2021:
• Removed 88 ash trees
• Removed 20 boulevard trees with major defects
• Contracted 6 removals
• Pruned over 70 boulevard trees
• Completed 102 ash injections (performed by Rainbow Tree Care)
• Planted 106 trees in boulevards and parks
For the third year, the city also received the Tree City USA Growth Award, which is presented to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate increased levels of tree care and community engagement.
Nelson provided some highlights of the city’s forestry program that contributed to the Growth Award recognition:
• Applying for two or more grants for specific community forestry projects or programs
• City-supported staff training opportunities including the Shade Tree short course
• Ongoing tree inventory updates
• Continued tree planting on public property
• Tree protection required and monitored for development projects
• Restoration work, including prescribed burning and invasive plant management
• New tree board (Environmental Board) members
• Educational material provided to residents on tree care and emerald ash borer (EAB)
