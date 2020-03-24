BLAINE — The city of Blaine has made several changes to its day-to-day operations in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The changes are outlined below and are subject to change.
As of March 17, Blaine's city buildings are closed to the public. That includes City Hall, Public Works, the Mary Ann Young Center and all city park buildings. City staff will continue to work and be reachable by phone or email. Most city business can be conducted without in-person meetings. If you are unsure of who to contact, call 763-784-6700 or email Communications@BlaineMN.gov.
Some services that are currently suspended include:
• Interior private home inspections
• Park and recreation programs
• Recycling Saturday drop-off events
• Car seat checks
• Fingerprinting
• Bike helmet fittings
The City Council will continue to meet. However, the meetings will not be held at Blaine City Hall. All meetings will be held virtually until further notice. City staff is preparing a plan to accept public comment before and during virtual meetings. The public comment process will be made available by March 30, one week before the next scheduled council meeting. Any questions regarding council meetings can be directed to City Clerk Cathy Sorensen at 763-785-6124 or csorensen@blainemn.gov.
For more information or supervisor contact information, visit blainemn.gov/2905/Conducting-City-Business-Remotely. You can also find updates at BlaineMN.gov/COVID19.
