City Hall renovation project soon to be underway

CENTERVILLE — The City unanimously awarded the contract for the planned remodel of Centerville’s council chambers at its Aug. 26 meeting to Crawford-Merz. The winning bid came to $256,600, which includes both the $215,300 base bid and five alternate bids.
Funding for the project will come from the general fund, general fund capital fund, utility funds and CARES Act funds. A rough budget of $300,000 was discussed for the project, which included both construction and engineering/architect fees. In an effort to stay within the budget, city staff recommended excluding alternate No. 3 — replacing the fire station HVAC unit — and No. 5 —exterior parking lot lights.
Although staff suggested that the parking lot lights could be installed at another time, Council Member Michelle Lakso stressed the urgency of exterior lighting for safety reasons.
The city received an unprecedented response: 17 companies submitted bids on the project, City Engineer/Administrator Mark Statz said. “In all my years as an engineer, I’ve never seen this many bids,” he said.
The project will begin as soon as the contractor is ready to start work with the hopes the project will be completed by the end of the year, Statz said.
Not so fast, said City Clerk Teresa Bender, who remind council the city has an election coming up, and both early voters and Election Day voters will need access to City Hall.
City staff will figure something out to accommodate the voters, Statz said.
