City encourages everyone to be counted

Despite not being able to meet in person, the Circle Pines City Council still “showed up” with a bundle of enthusiasm, dressed in their census T-shirts, to explain why it is important for residents to be counted in the 2020 Census.
Councilman Dean Goldberg, along with Andrew Virden, director of census operations and engagement, both presented information on the upcoming census at the March 24 council meeting.
“This is an ‘everyone’ problem, this is not a ‘cities’ problem, this is not a ‘Minneapolis’ problem, this is an ‘all of Minnesota’ problem if we don't get counted,” Virden explained. “It doesn't matter if your population is 5,000 or 500,000; every person counts, every person matters.”
One of the reasons Circle Pines is so adamant about getting everyone counted is because it doesn't want a repeat of what happened in the 2010 Census when the city's population came in at 4,918. Despite the 89.6% response rate, an estimated 512
people were not counted.
“Without a complete count in 2020, we as a city have a lot to lose,” Goldberg said. “If we look at fiscal year 2016 as an example, the state of Minnesota got almost $16 billion, which translates to about $28,000 per Minnesotan per decade. For every single person that does not fill the census out, we as a state are going to lose $28,000 over that 10-year period.”
He added, “If you take those 512 people (that were not counted) and do the math, that means that federal dollars that were lost to people living in our city were $14.3 million.”
Statewide, Minnesota is on the verge of losing another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if its people are not accurately counted. Also in jeopardy is the amount of local government aid Circle Pines receives along with funding for state aid roads. It can also impact programs in the Centennial School District such as special education, after-school programs, food assistance, classroom technology and more.
Virden says in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, neighbors need to do all they can to ensure that everyone gets counted.
“The Census Bureau estimates that 17.7% of the state of Minnesota will not fill out their form without someone knocking on their door, and that was before we found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic. That means in Minnesota, 955,000 individuals will not fill out their form without some sort of additional prodding,” Virden said. “We can't afford to be Minnesota nice.”
The good news is the self-response period has been extended 30 days. People now have until May 27 to respond on their own before door knockers head out in early June.
Councilwoman Jennifer Rauner explained that she already filled out her form. “This is so easy to fill out. It literally took me less than five minutes,” she said.
Councilman Matt Percy said he just filled his form out, too. “I ask everybody who is out there, if you could spend 10 minutes of your life and get a substantial amount of money paid back to you in terms of money on your property taxes because we are paying for it anyway, if we are going to be getting this extra money from the state, isn't it worth it to spend 10 minutes to fill out that form and get that payback?” He asked. “It is probably the most money you are going to make in 10 minutes in your whole life.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay made one last plea: “Our local government aid helps bring money in to help keep property taxes from going through the roof. We are looking at some tough choices if this census doesn't work out. We don't want to raise taxes, but we also know that people are loving Circle Pines and the amenities, so it is really important for us to keep all of that going,” he said. “That's why I'm asking everybody to please fill out your census ... We are trying to take care of our community by making sure that we get a complete count. We are all in this together: everyone matters.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
