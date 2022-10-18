LINO LAKES — City staff is of the opinion that no additional information is required when it comes to possible environmental impacts related to the development of Robinson Sod Farms.
The developer, Integrate Properties LLC, is proposing a residential development project on approximately 158 acres abutting Main Street (CSAH 14) and Sunset Avenue (CR 53) in the northwest quadrant of the city. Due to the proposed number of residential units (707), preparation of an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) was required per state statute.
The 30-day comment period has closed. The city received a number of written comments from agencies and citizens. Comments were related to land use, water resources, potential flooding, wetland buffers, sediment control, permits, groundwater, aquifers, traffic impacts, pedestrian connections, and other topics.
The city must respond to every substantive comment. Substantive comments are comments that address the accuracy and completeness of the materials contained in the EAW, potential impacts that may warrant further investigation before the project is commenced and the need for an environmental impact statement (EIS) on the proposed project.
City staff determined that an EIS is not necessary. Alison Harwood, of WSB, explained that there are certain thresholds that would require an EIS: 1,000 unattached homes or 1,500 attached homes. “In my experience, I haven’t seen a development of this size ever require an EIS,” she said.
Resident Randy Rennaker encouraged council members to watch the recent environmental board meeting where the topic was discussed, as a lot of the back-and-forth discussion was not included in the council packet.
Resident Carol Featherstone said that in her opinion, the council always leans toward the side of the developer. “I think an environmental study should be done. I know it is probably a lot of money,” she said. “Listen to the people before you jump in with the developers.”
The council ultimately approved the record of decision. Mayor Rob Rafferty reminded residents, “This isn’t approving a development, it is approving a document.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.