LINO LAKES — Though there might be a shortage of workers and supplies, there is no shortage of development concepts and proposals coming before the City Council.
Most recently, council members took another look at a concept plan for a residential development known as Villas on Vicky, and discussed a potential future concept plan from M/I Homes.
Several City Council members said they liked what they saw in the Villas on Vicky concept plan, while they weren’t crazy about the density being discussed for the M/I Homes project.
Villas on Vicky
The proposed residential development, Villas on Vicky, would be located on an approximately 5-acre parcel west of CSAH 23 (Lake Drive) and south of Vicky Lane. When Ranger Development first submitted a land use application for a planned unit development (PUD) concept plan review back in July, the proposal was for 23 single-family detached townhome villas. The council also reviewed a revised concept in September.
“He (developer Jon Blattman) has put together some revisions and made some changes,” City Planner Katie Larsen explained.
The current proposal is for 17 single-family lots. A common courtyard area with a community garden space, benches, street lights and wild grasses, all to be owned and maintained by a homeowners association, are also proposed.
Previously, council members said the lower the density the better, as they really liked one concept that proposed 13 units. Larsen explained that the proposal does need to meet the city’s density requirements for the area, which calls for four to six units per net acre. “We are at the absolute low end of the spectrum with a little over four units an acre.”
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “From what you first brought in here a month ago to the five or six different plans you have come up with, this is absolutely beautiful.”
Council Member Michael Ruhland said, “I think you have done a great job at incorporating everything we have talked about.”
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he also liked the concept. “It gets us to the density we were looking for. You added something more to the plan to provide benefit to the community.”
The city’s review and comments do not grant any rights to the applicant at this time to develop the property as depicted in the concept plan. The next step for the developer would be to go through the PUD development stage plan/preliminary plat process.
M/I Homes
John Rask, vice president of land for M/I Homes, recently visited the council to present information regarding a proposed PUD residential development on the Leibel property, a 125-acre site located west of the Watermark development and east of Peltier Lake.
The property consists of three different land use categories: low density, medium density and high density. The land use guidance for medium density (four to six units/acre) and high density (six to eight units per acre) typically provides for an attached townhomes product, Larsen explained. Prior to formalizing its concept plan, M/I Homes sought guidance from the council to see if members would be receptive to incorporating a smaller single-family lot (40 feet wide by 125 feet deep) into the product mix for the development as well as an attached townhome product, or row homes. The community would also include a mix of larger single-family homes for the low-density area.
“We have done a number of concepts behind the scenes and we are getting ready to submit a concept plan to you,” said David Newman, of the Bancor Group Inc. “We are trying to get some feedback on the types of homes you would like to see on this property. We are trying to meet both the city’s comprehensive plan and market demand.”
M/I Homes is currently building similar homes in Farmington and Shakopee and has also built similar products in Blaine, Corcoran, Minnetrista, Lake Elmo and Dayton. The homes would range in size from 2,033 to 2,305 square feet and would likely be priced from $425,000 to $450,000.
Rask explained that the mix of smaller single-family lots and townhomes would be a better use of the property and meet market demand. If the smaller lots are not allowed by the city, they would like to develop the medium-density portion of the site with all townhomes.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “I think the homes look pretty nice, but I don’t know that you could fit more homes into a smaller space. I’m not in favor of that myself; the homes are nice, but it is just too small of a lot for me.”
Council Member Dale Stoesz questioned why a portion of the property was zoned for high density. Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the zoning came out of the city’s 2030 plan. Typically, he said, the city tries to pack high-density and medium-density areas adjacent to freeways and high-traffic corridors. “This piece of property has a lot of pockets of wetlands, so that flexibility in lot sizes allows us to work around that a bit in order to preserve some of those areas,” he said.
Larsen added that the advantage for this site is that the density is allowed to be spread out over the 150-acre site. “If it doesn’t go here, we have to put it somewhere else,” she said.
Cavegn wanted to know in what other ways a site with this zoning could be developed. Larsen said that the higher-density areas would typically be developed with a townhome product or a smaller multi-family building, similar to NorthPointe Garden Estates (72 units). Cavegn said he liked the look of the smaller single-family homes more than the townhome product.
Lyden said he didn’t feel high density was part of the “city’s character.” Ruhland said he didn’t like the row home look.
Rafferty asked the developer to provide some addresses for both completed and ongoing developments in other cities so the council could view those projects.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.