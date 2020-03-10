CENTERVILLE — Following a two-hour discussion, the Centerville City Council at its Feb. 26 meeting unanimously adopted the assessment roll for the city’s 2020 downtown street and utility improvements. The final assessments included a reduction of annual interest for benefiting property owners from 3.5% to 2.5%. Councilman D. Love was absent.
The council also awarded the contract for the work to A-1 Excavating of Bloomer, Wisconsin, in the amount of $1,982,594, the lowest of five bids received. The engineer's estimate of cost was $2.08 million.
When nonconstruction expenses of about $439,000 are added, the total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $2.4 million. The project includes installation of water main, street pavement, curbing, storm sewer and related drainage improvements to Centerville Road north of Main Street; Sorel Street, west to its beginning/end and east to its beginning/end; Progress Road from Main Street to Heritage Street; Goiffon Road from Sorel Street to Heritage Street; and Heritage Street east from Centerville Road to its beginning/end.
In 2003, the city developed a pavement management plan. At that time, these streets were identified as needing full reconstruction, said Stantec engineer Kellie Schlegel during her overview of the project. The neighborhood scheduled for work is the last remaining neighborhood to be addressed within that plan, she said. The roadways are in poor condition and, lacking curb and gutter, have many drainage problems.
Streets were last improved in the early 1970s in conjunction with sanitary sewer installation, Schlegel noted.
The project will also allow those property owners who don't already have access to municipal water to connect to the system. Although the city will install water main, City Code doesn't require property owners to hook up to city water, but connection will be required when the home sells in the open market. Connections are also required after well failure or if building size increases by more than 33%. The city will charge property owners an $8,000 lateral benefit fee for the connection.
Streets in the project will generally end up being 28 feet wide, which is less than the standard 32-foot width, because homes in this area are closer to the streets. These narrower streets will avoid impacts to driveways and front yards. All streets will receive concrete curb and gutter.
The cost of improvements to be paid by the city is slightly more than $2.14 million. The project will be financed through the street, water and storm sewer funds.
The assessment amount to be borne by property owners was presented at about $285,000. An assessment may be paid in its entirety up front without interest charges or be paid in equal annual installments over a period of 15 years at an interest rate of 2.5%. After hearing citizen concerns during the public hearing about the financial burden imposed on them, council voted to lower the annual interest rate from 3.5% per year, which was originally proposed.
“I've been assessed before, so I know how difficult this is for you,” Councilwoman Michelle Lakso told property owners before the public hearing opened.
“I sympathize too, but the projects have to be paid for, too,” Councilman Russ Koski said.
Residents at the podium spoke of their concerns that the project was initiated to make the area more enticing to the developer of the apartment building planned for the area. Several citizens told council members that the timing of the project with the arrival of the Trident development made it sound fishy to them.
Council assured residents that the project has long been on the schedule for reconstruction, according to the pavement management plan of 2003, and that as the city finally has funds for the project, 2020 is the year to do it.
The road improvements have been on the radar for years and have been postponed a couple of times, Mayor Jeff Paar told the public. “Trident wasn't even on the horizon,” he said. The city does support the apartment development, but the roads are a mess, and this project is the last one on the list, he said. “When this project was proposed two, four and eight years ago, I didn't even know who Trident was,” he said.
The contractor is expected to begin work as soon as the frost is out of the ground in April or May and continue construction through the end of September. All the work is anticipated to be completed by then except for the final layer of pavement, as is standard practice. The final asphalt lift is scheduled for installation by July 2021, well after the new surface has settled over the winter.
