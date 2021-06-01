Cities see fewer applicants for seasonal jobs

While Minnesota has eased pandemic restrictions, many businesses are facing a shortage of workers. Cities are also having a hard time hiring seasonal help.
Centerville City Administrator Mark Statz said the city has experienced a shortage of people interested in positions this summer.
“We’d normally hire four every summer, but we’ve only had two applications so far,” Statz said, adding the city would normally receive around 10 applications for the positions, if not more.
He said the open positions are for general maintenance work, including lawn mowing, maintaining the sewer and water systems, and storm pond cleanup. Statz said normally, college-aged people apply, but the applicant pool has been low this year.
“It’s hard to know exactly why. I don’t know if it’s a trickle-down effect from people being on unemployment. I know our restaurants are struggling to hire people, too,” Statz said.
To attract more workers, Statz said the city has increased the pay to $13.40 an hour, the highest it’s ever paid.
Circle Pines has also felt the effects of a shortage of workers. City Administrator Patrick Antonen said, “It was a little bit of a struggle this year and took a little longer than normal, but we were able to fill all of our positions.”
Antonen said it took about a month longer than usual to get applications in and conduct interviews.
“The job market right now is competitive for the folks looking to hire,” Antonen explained.
Antonen said he talked to the owner of the local McDonalds, who admitted they are struggling to find employees as well.
“You drive around our city, and you see help wanted signs virtually everywhere,” Antonen said.
Antonen didn’t want to speculate, but he thinks there are many reasons as to why the shortage exists.
Some cities in the region have had better luck than others.
Hugo City Administrator Bryan Bear said, “I’ve been hearing it’s an issue, but we haven’t had that issue, fortunately.”
Hugo has had almost all of its seasonal employees return from last year. “Our hope is to find seasonal (employees) who can work more than one season,” he said.
Bear said it’s usually a combination of college-aged people and retired individuals who apply for the six seasonal positions in the city’s Public Works Department.
“It could be just good timing for us, but we’ve had a good response of people returning from last year,” Bear said. The city of Hugo did not have to increase its seasonal pay or make any other changes to the positions.
White Bear Lake Assistant City Manager Rick Juba said it’s been business as usual for the city, and the city has met its hiring goals for seasonal staff.
“Overall, our number of applicants was down, but we were able to fill the spots that we typically fill in a summertime,” Juba said.
Juba said they filled around 10 positions, but still need to fill one horticulture assistant position.
“I know it’s been hard for other cities, but it’s seemed to work out fairly well for us this year,” Juba said.
