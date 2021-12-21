Steve Wagamon will continue to serve on the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers until Jan. 17, 2025; however, not all of the cities in Anoka County are pleased with his reappointment.
The Quad Community Press has previously reported in detail numerous complaints that area city administrators and managers have with the district when it comes to the district’s appointment process, oversight, budgets and more.
This time around, Lino Lakes, Blaine and Circle Pines each submitted the name of one nominee to Anoka County for consideration to fill Wagamon’s seat on the board, which expires in January 2022. The cities of Centerville, Lexington and Spring Lake Park also passed resolutions affirming their support of those three candidates.
The Anoka County Board unanimously reappointed Wagamon to the RCWD board Dec. 14. It did not allow any of the city representatives or members of the public in the audience to weigh in on the appointment.
At the beginning of the meeting, Chair Scott Schulte explained that there would be no comment from the board or the public on that agenda item.
“Because we have been drawn into pending and unsettled litigation, the county board will not be commenting on that item, but simply voting. The public does not have an opportunity to comment today,” Schulte said. “Comments are taken at our committee meetings; it’s a longstanding tradition in Anoka County for the public to comment at our many committee meetings on any issue that they feel is important.”
Communications Director Erik Thorson later clarified Schulte’s comments. “Typically, these appointments/reappointments occur without an interview unless requested by the impacted commissioner. Because there was not agreement and concerns expressed, an interview process was conducted by affected commissioners. Six names were submitted, six applications received, and all were offered an invitation to interview for the position. Cities were notified of this development well in advance,” he explained. “Since many of these board appointments do not go through our committee structure, there is no formal public comment opportunity. However, all commissioners list email and phone contact information on our website and are always available to hear input from constituents.”
Commissioner Jeff Reinert said he would support the appointment despite it not being his “top pick,” but offered some suggestions on what the county board could do going forward to improve relationship-building and communication.
Schulte interjected that if the suggestions had anything to do with the process of how the board appoints watershed district managers, he couldn’t continue speaking.
“What I’d like to do is to get together the RCWD administrator and a couple of board members with cities that have issues, because I’ve heard issues,” Reinert said. “We have done this before … and have made progress in cities being able to, in a forum, voice their opinions of things that they would like to see changed and for the RCWD to listen to and to make changes or suggest things that they can do to improve those relationships. I’d like to continue that process.”
Reinert also suggested regular communication with all of the watershed districts in Anoka County and developing a “position document” that would set expectations for watershed districts, “expectations for what kind of relationships and what kind of work and communication that they have with the entities that they are in place to assist. I think this would go a long way,” he said.
Commissioner Matt Look wondered what the urgency of the appointment was, given there is pending litigation. County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah explained that per state statute, the board is required to make the appointment at least 30 days before the term expires.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner said, “I’m going to take legal advisement and not mention really any of it, except I do want to thank everyone for taking time to be here in this room and I also want to thank everyone that I’ve had personal conversations with. I appreciate your feedback, and I was listening.”
Commissioner Julie Braastad explained that pre-COVID, the board had been inviting watershed districts in to give presentations. She added, “Most of my district is affected by the Coon Creek Watershed District, and I talk to those members on a regular basis. I don’t need to have a meeting scheduled to have conversations with them. They call me and I call them.”
Once again, Schulte encouraged the board to stop making comments on the appointment, due to the pending litigation. “I actually think we should cut comments at this point because we are kind of delving into process a little bit here,” he said, “on processes we’ve used and processes we are going to use going forward, and I think it’s just not right. I don’t think we should do that …”
Commissioner Robyn West added that she also has regular communication with Coon Creek and RCWD. Schulte then asked for a vote, and Wagamon was appointed.
The Quad Community Press reached out for comments on the appointment following the meeting. Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay said, “I’m very disappointed that the Anoka County Board has once again denied fair representation for our area of the county on the Rice Creek Watershed District Board. The citizens of Circle Pines, Blaine, Lino Lakes, Centerville and Lexington pay a lot of tax dollars every year into the watershed district, but don’t have anyone from our area helping decide how that money is spent.” He added, “The area communities will continue to press the county and the watershed district to do the right thing and end this taxation without representation.”
City Administrator Patrick Antonen said, “It was a very frustrating day for local government. We like to collaborate with all levels of government, and when you are not allowed to talk with them it is frustrating.” He added, “We are still fighting a good fight, and we are going to hold RCWD accountable to make sure they are doing the things they are supposed to be doing.”
Lino Lakes City Administrator Sarah Cotton said, “The city of Lino Lakes was hoping for local representation on the RCWD Board of Managers. We were looking for someone who understands and would represent both the urban and rural needs of Lino Lakes.”
Spring Lake Park City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz and Fridley City Manager Wally Wysopal also expressed their disappointment with the lack of representation from their areas on the board. Buchholtz noted that any one of the candidates from the joint list has “a strong understanding of the increasingly urban nature” of his hydrologic district as it relates to stormwater management.
The Minnesota Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case between the city of Circle Pines and Anoka County Jan. 11.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
