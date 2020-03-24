CIRCLE PINES — On the heels of Gov. Tim Walz’ declaration of a state of emergency March 15, the city of Circle Pines — as well as many neighboring cities and counties — followed suit.
The City Council held an emergency meeting March 17 to approve an updated Emergency Preparedness Plan that addresses the COVID 19 pandemic, and approved a resolution extending the local state of emergency. Mayor Dave Bartholomay initially signed a state of emergency resolution that morning, which was to be effective for a period of three days. The extension will allow the state of emergency to remain effective until the City Council declares otherwise.
“Dealing with the rapidly evolving emergency we face today requires high levels of social and civic trust,” the mayor said. “It is important to recognize that while we may find ourselves somewhat isolated in our homes, I want us all to realize that we face this challenge as a community. Working together, caring for each other, helping each other: this is our best approach. And that is how Circle Pines is handling this crisis.”
Bartholomay continued, “You may not be aware that this community was formed as a cooperative over 60 years ago; we will draw on those strong community roots today because we know we are stronger when we are together.”
Centennial Lakes Police Department Chief James Coan read a memo that he had sent out to officers earlier that day. It read, in part, “Like many situations that we face as police officers, we may find ourselves in harm’s way. That is contact with someone exhibiting flu-like symptoms or with a presumed case of coronavirus; therefore, we must continue to take appropriate action when necessary and do so with the same high level of courage, compassion, dedication and professionalism. This is a very challenging time, and I remain very proud of what you do to protect and serve the citizens of our three cities.”
Coan explained that officers continue to respond to calls; however, they have been instructed in certain situations where COVID 19 might be involved to stand by and let the ambulance staff deal with it.
“In situations where people have flu-like symptoms or have been overseas or on a cruise recently, we are instructing that officers allow medics, who are better equipped and better trained, to deal with that situation,” he said. Coan added that at this time, he feels the department also has an adequate supply of protective equipment like masks and gloves.
City Administrator Patrick Antonen said a concern for the city right now is the toilet paper shortage. If people who are unable to find toilet paper turn to use of paper towels, it could wreak havoc on the city's sewer system. “That will start really gumming up our sewer system and could impact our pumps and our lift station,” he said.
The council unanimously approved the declaration of state of emergency and an update to its Emergency Preparedness Plan.
Councilman Dean Goldberg said, “Thank you to Patrick, Chief Coan, city staff and Mayor Dave. The amount of work and preparation that has gone into this in a very short time is incredible. I am proud of what you guys have achieved and laid out. We have a great plan; this is world-class stuff.”
Bartholomay closed the meeting by reminding everyone that we are all in this together. “Please keep an eye out if your neighbor needs help — think about ways to support our local businesses as they struggle with the economic slowdown — and remember our churches and nonprofits that will play a critical role in helping people over the near future,” he said.
“One example is our Centennial Community Food Shelf, as they desperately need your food and donations to meet a fast-growing need in our community. Let’s all do our best to support each other during these unprecedented times.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
