CIRCLE PINES — The Centennial Utilities Commission has decided what it will do in an effort to lessen the impact of the unusually high natural gas prices in February on its customers.
The city of Circle Pines has operated its own utility, Centennial Utilities, since the early 1950s. Centennial Utilities provides the services of natural gas, water, sewer, trash collection and recycling to Circle Pines customers and also provides natural gas services to Lino Lakes and Blaine customers. According to the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, there are 124 municipal electric and 33 municipal gas utilities in Minnesota.
City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, natural gas prices saw an “unprecedented spike” after a winter storm rolled through Texas. “Prices shot up 40 times what they typically would be at that point,” he said at the March 9 council meeting. “That’s where we get all of our natural gas … If they are not able to pump the gas out of the ground, we don’t have gas that we can utilize. Luckily, we have storage and we were able to get all of the gas that we needed for our system, but some of the gas was very expensive.”
He added that since Centennial Utilities is heavily hedged, it was able to purchase about 75% of its gas at a more normal price level. That’s not the case for larger investor-owned utilities such as Xcel Energy and Center Point Energy.
For the average Centennial Utilities customer, a typical bill for February would be about $100 a month. That will now go up to $250 to $270. “Our average increase is $150-200 a bill; their increase was $300-$500 a bill for the average customer.”
On top of that, February is already a high-use month. Antonen shared that there was 15% higher usage this February compared to 2020.
To try to spread out that impact, the Utilities Commission has decided to defer two-thirds of the increased cost for those five days and spread it out across six months (April through September). March’s bill will be about one-third higher than normal and the average customer will see about a $15-20 increase/month during that six-month period.
Commission Member Curtis Theis said, “We tried to do what was best for our customers to ensure that they didn’t feel all of this burden at once.”
Even though the situation in Texas likely won’t happen again, Council Member Steve McChesney wanted to know whether the city could do anything to prepare further in case it should happen again in the future.
Antonen responded, “We are looking at our hedging strategy. Really, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Nothing like this has ever happened before with gas prices spiking to over $200 per unit. The highest spike ever was $60 per unit, and that was only for two days; we had multiple days in a row.” He added, “We will hopefully never see anything like that again, but it was pretty unnerving to see gas prices spike that high.”
Utility customers who need assistance should contact call City Hall.
“We are going to work with everyone and try to get through all of this,” Antonen said. “We will work with all of our customers and make payment arrangements. This was the worse time for something like this to happen— during a pandemic.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
