Circle Pines shares how Public Works, City Hall impacted by COVID-19

CIRCLE PINES — In a world where everything is changing from day to day, hour to hour, the city of Circle Pines is trying to keep its citizens updated on how it continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council shared an update at its first-ever virtual meeting March 24. The only one present at City Hall was City Administrator Patrick Antonen.
“We have asked Patrick to take a look at our 2020 budget and all of our projects and what the impact (of COVID-19) might be, both on our budgets and on the community. Some of these projects are contractually started, like the street project, but we are not really sure at this point what things may get slowed down,” Mayor Dave Bartholomay explained.
“I also want to mention that a lot of events in our community for good organizations have been canceled because of coronavirus. The Chain of Giving event for the Rotary was canceled, Alexandra House's Hope Gala is going to be virtual (instead), Centennial Area Education Foundation's Gala is going to be virtual, and the list goes on and on. I want to make sure that everyone remembers those organizations are still doing good in our community and need our support.”
Antonen said, “The first order of business is making sure that we have appropriate staffing levels. To do that, the management staff and I met and have decided on the best course of action to ensure that we are able to continue to execute the essential services of the city, which are water, sewer, gas and passable streets along with fire and police protection.”
One change is that the city's public works crews have been split into two separate shifts. One will be active, while the other is on standby. In addition to their participation in disaster planning training, city employees are also being cross-trained. In this way, if an employee does contract the coronavirus, the city will still be covered.
Changes are also being made at City Hall. There now will be no more than four staff members present in City Hall at any one time.
Councilman Matt Percy wanted to know how city employees are limiting their interactions with the public. Antonen explained that city employees are only responding to high-priority calls such as a malfunctioning furnace or a gas leak. City staff are also required to ask several questions, developed by Anoka County Dispatch, to determine if anyone inside the home to which they are responding has COVID-19 symptoms.
Councilwoman Jennifer Rauner wanted more information about how the pandemic might affect this year's street project.
Antonen said the contractor is ready to go, but the city was unclear about whether that would be deemed an essential service. If not, he said, it would need to be put on hold. “It is a fluid situation. At this time, we are moving forward with the project. We will have a virtual open house with the neighbors to go over all of the details,” he explained.
When contacted by the Press following the meeting, Antonen explained that city staff were still trying to figure out if the project would be deemed essential and be able to move forward as planned. If not deemed essential, it might need to be put on hold.
“Staff is ready. We feel this is the best course of action to make sure (that) if we do have some folks go down with this illness, we do have the proper backups in place. Hopefully, they can recover quickly and get back to work,” Antonen said.
