Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) Chief James Coan visited the Circle Pines City Council to explain the law enforcement budget numbers for next year and the reasoning behind them at the Aug. 13 meeting.
Coan said the proposed expenditures for 2020 total $2,627,439, which represents a “modest 2.3% increase” over the 2019 adopted budget. “We have tried to maintain expenditures at or near current levels whenever possible and to reduce spending in non-critical areas,” he said. “In recent years, we have come in under budget and over the last eight years we have restored our reserve fund to recommended levels.”
Coan explained a new line item in the 2020 budget, Roseville IT, is for computer and telephone service and support, enhanced computer security, firewall protection and maintenance. This means that the city, fire district and police department will all use the same system.
Another reason for the increase, Coan said, is because the department has experienced a “sizable increase” in workers compensation insurance rates due to an increase in costs passed along by the insurance companies as well as a particular compensation claim that is still without resolution.
CLPD utilizes the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) formula to determine the annual costs to each city. “Due to fluctuations in population, calls for service and the severity of each call, arrests, as well as other variables, the budgetary costs to each of our three cities are based on a three-year average,” Coan explained.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay pointed out that Circle Pines' portion of the budget will increase by 6.7% this year, whereas the cities of Lexington and Centerville will each experience a 0.7% decrease. The city of Circle Pines will be responsible for a little more than $1,072,000, Lexington for about $694,000 and Centerville for approximately $862,000.
City Councilman Matt Percy said, “The formula is fair. We are paying more because we are using it more. We have worked with members of the department to work on problem properties and try to turn things around. If we are going to improve the quality of life in our community, we are going to pay for it.” City Administrator Patrick Antonen noted that CLPD responds to a lot of medical calls within the city due to an aging population.
City Councilmember Jennifer Rauner praised CLPD officers for all they do to interact with youth while out and about in the community. “I see it all over Facebook, not just on the police and city pages, but on personal pages too,” she said.
Despite the increase in this year's budget, Coan said one thing remains the same — The city of Circle Pines remains a wonderful community to live in. “The quality of life here is next to none. We are all in this together in terms of addressing issues of disorder ... Overall, this is a very safe and stable community. That is something for all of us to be proud of and to tout as to why people want to come and live in Circle Pines.”
