CIRCLE PINES — When the city's waste hauler didn't pick up trash Dec. 28, the next day or even the day after that, things got pretty messy.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay brought up the topic at the council's Dec. 14 meeting and shared with residents that the city is taking steps to ensure that scenario doesn't happen again. The morning of Dec. 28, the Twin Cities was under a winter storm warning. Garbage trucks were pulled from the roads due to icy conditions.
“Thirty to 40 cities around the metro didn't get (their trash) picked up ... everyone was disappointed, and we heard about it,” Bartholomay said. “It could not have been a more terrible time, with the extra garbage from Christmas and New Year’s. It was that perfect storm of problems.”
Bartholomay even posted on social media that residents could bring trash to his home and he would hang onto it in a large dumpster until the trucks were able to make the rounds. He said the city is doing three things to make sure that scenario doesn't happen again:
Require its hauler to have an emergency number so they can be reached on the weekend or after hours.
Implement new software that will allow the city to communicate with residents (by email or text message) if the problem should reoccur.
Issue a request for proposals (RFP) for a waste hauler. The city's five-year contract with Waste Management is up at the end of 2020.
Councilman Matt Percy said, “I totally get that they missed their pickup that day. I was driving around that morning with the ice on the roads and I was really sorry I was, because it was treacherous out there. Once that happened, the next day they should have been out there picking stuff up. An entire week was not acceptable, and the residents made their opinion known about that, and I agree with them.”
Percy added that with the Waste Management contract ending this year, it will be a good time to talk with Waste Management as well as other companies about what sort of guarantees they can provide to the city so that a situation like that doesn't occur again in the future.
Councilman Dean Goldberg said, “It was the same issue with every company out there, not just ours ... The notification could have been smoother, though.”
City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that this was the first time this has happened in the more than 28 years the city has contracted with Waste Management. He added that one of the city's plows was involved in a minor accident that morning because it was unable to stop on the icy roads.
