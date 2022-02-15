The results are in for the city survey that was sent out to Circle Pines residents. Although the survey seems to receive very similar results from year to year, the City Council continues to look for ways in which it can not only improve the survey itself but, more importantly, the quality of life for its residents.
Since 2012, the city has offered an annual online survey to residents that asks questions about appearance, safety, streets, snowplowing, sanitary sewer service/water, permitting/licensing and recreation programs. In addition to rating each area excellent, good, fair, poor, or don’t know, residents can also submit comments.
“I always look at this survey, and the comments in particular, for what do we as a council need to do with this information,” explained Council Member Dean Goldberg. “There are a few things that I hope we will consider addressing in our strategic plan as we move forward.”
The response rate was down slightly on the 2021 survey compared to the 2020 survey. For 2021, the city sent out 1,276 surveys via email and received 250 responses for a response rate of 20%. The city received a record number of 341 responses on the 2020 survey, which topped the previous record by 44.
Once again, the city scored well in all categories, and the feedback is relatively similar to that received in previous years.
“It seemed like we are pretty even keel as far as responses go, if you go back in time three, four, five years. We haven’t had a lot of change,” said Council Member Matt Percy.
“It looks like we have had a pretty notable increase for city streets over the last few years,” Percy continued. “It shows that people are noticing the money we are pouring into these projects, and it is starting to have a real impact. It improves not only the quality of life for people, but the appearance of the city improves.”
Some of the other highlights for the 2021 survey include:
• 88% rate the appearance of the city as “excellent” or good”
• 59% feel “very safe” in the city along with 35% who feel “somewhat safe”
• 72% rate the city’s fire service as “excellent” or “good”
• 83% rate the city’s police service as “excellent” or “good”
• 81% feel the city’s streets were “excellent” or “good”
• 78% feel the city’s snowplowing is “excellent” or “good”
• 92% feel the city has “excellent” or “good” parks and recreation
• 92% feel the city has “excellent” or “good” quality of services
A new question was added to the survey for residents who went through the building permit process, which recently underwent some changes. Only 6% of respondents took out a building permit within 2021. They answered the question, “How would you rate the building permit process?” Nearly 53% selected “good” and 32% selected “excellent.”
Council Member Steve McChesney made the suggestion that a map be included with the survey going forward, and the council agreed.
“We continue to get comments about properties, streets or other areas that are Lexington or Blaine. I think people may have the Circle Pines postal code and think they live in Circle Pines, but they don’t,” McChesney explained. “I think if we want an accurate score, it’s worth some thought on how we can educate people on where the boundaries are … I think we could get more accurate scores, and we would find some even more positive ratings in some of these categories if people really understood where Circle Pines begins and ends.”
When it comes to the comment portion of the survey, Goldberg shared some things he thought the city should focus on going forward. The first theme was comments made about a “run-down city.” Goldberg explained that there were several comments made about “sloppy” private properties.
“I have no idea what ordinances are or are not being followed, but people seem to think that we are not enforcing ordinances,” he said. “As we strategic plan, what can we do to help clean up some of these yards? I think we need to do something.”
Goldberg said seven to 10 comments specifically mentioned the Down Under property, located at 10100 Lake Drive. The building was demolished in 2019, but the site has remained vacant. The property owners have yet to submit any redevelopment plans for the site.
“I just want to remind citizens that this is a top priority for everybody. We talk about it all the time. It is an ongoing initiative,” Goldberg explained. “It is moving slower than everybody would like, primarily because we don’t own the land, and people need to remember that.
We have to be patient, but I think we will end up getting something done with that. I can’t give you a timeline.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.