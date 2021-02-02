CIRCLE PINES — The city of Circle Pines received a record number of responses to its 2020 city survey, the City Council learned at its meeting Jan. 26.
Since 2012, the city has offered an annual online survey to residents that asks questions about appearance, safety, streets, snowplowing, sanitary sewer service/water, permitting/licensing and recreation programs.
“Doing a city survey each year for almost 10 years helps the City Council see the results of its actions,” explained Mayor Dave Bartholomay. One example of that he said is the council’s street reconstruction plan. “The percent of people who view city streets as ‘excellent’ has doubled over nine years as a result of our ambitious plan.”
The survey was sent out in November and completed by the end of December. This year's 12-question survey had 341 responses, which tops the previous record by 44 responses. Overall, the city scored well, and the feedback is relatively similar to that received in previous years.
Some of the highlights of the 2020 survey include:
• 84% rate the appearance of the city as excellent or good.
• 63% feel very safe in the city; 33% feel somewhat safe.
• 68% rate the city’s fire service as excellent or good.
• 78% rate the city’s police service as excellent or good.
• 83% feel the city’s streets are excellent or good.
• 74% feel the city’s snowplowing services are excellent or good.
• 87% feel the city has excellent or good parks and recreation.
• 87% feel the city has excellent or good quality of services.
“The city survey tells the council and the city staff how we are doing, and the results are very positive,” Bartholomay said. “We feel like we are improving the community and that citizens see and appreciate our efforts.”
City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that the percentages for the police, fire and ambulance services are impacted by the fact that many residents have never had to call them. “We hope they don’t have to call them, but if they do, they need to know they are going to get excellent service,” he said.
The percentages for the question regarding the quality of licensing, permitting and inspection services are also similar. Here is the breakdown:
• 10% say they don’t know about the quality of police services.
• 31% say they don’t know about the quality of fire services.
• 48% say they don’t know about the quality of the city’s licensing/permitting/inspection services.
• 56% say they don’t know about the quality of the ambulance service.
“People aren’t aware of our fire services; I think that is a major problem that we should address at our planning session,” said Council Member Dean Goldberg. “Our citizens pay a lot of money for police and fire. We know that these guys are excellent, but we need to educate our citizens about what they have in place ... I think we owe it to them to demonstrate what they are paying for. The same is true for police; one in 10 people are not aware of excellent quality of our police service.”
Goldberg suggested possibly rewording the questions to try to get a more accurate representation from residents who have utilized the services within the year of the survey.
Council Member Jennifer Rauner said that she agreed the city could try to do more to communicate about its great police, fire and ambulance services, but she didn’t feel that the percentage of “don’t know” responses was necessarily a negative thing. “I don’t think the ‘don’t knows’ directly reflect how citizens feel about our department,” she said.
In any event, Bartholomay said the survey always offers the city’s council, commissions and staff insight into what may need to improve.
“The survey shows there is always room for continuous improvement in how we serve our community,” he said. “Sometimes finances don’t allow swift action, and sometimes we need to have more imagination in how we provide services.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
