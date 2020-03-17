CIRCLE PINES — Since the City Council’s March 10 meeting agenda was brief, council members took some time to chat about a topic that seems to be on everyone's mind — the coronavirus (COVID 19).
Councilman Dean Goldberg, a retired health care professional, said he has been trying to keep up with the latest information about COVID 19.
“I have been following COVID 19 since the first articles came out in the New England Journal of Medicine ... I have a background in infectious disease, so this is really interesting to me,” he said. “It has turned into a big deal.”
Goldberg and City Administrator Patrick Antonen shared that they would attend a League of Minnesota Cities meeting March 12 to learn more about what cities need to be doing to prepare. Antonen explained that the city is currently in the process of updating its Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, which was last updated in 2009 for H1N1.
“This is an issue, and it is here in Anoka County. It is only a matter of time. We need to make sure we are prepared. It could potentially interrupt city services. It could get to the point where we need to shut City Hall down and not have the doors open,” Antonen said. “We are considering all these options of what we can do to make sure our staff is protected and that we can execute the essential operations of the city.”
Goldberg explained that one of the reasons COVID 19 is so alarming is because of the mortality rate. However, he said it is important to note that there are a lot of unknowns that are not factored into that percentage. “The reason that the mortality rate is high is because we are measuring the number of people who die, divided by the people who have confirmed coronavirus,” he said. “When you look at (influenza), they are able to much better track that denominator number. With coronavirus, people are walking around asymptomatic and they may pass it on to somebody, but we don't know who they are.”
In the meantime, Goldberg has some advice. “It is a wait-and-see thing. If you feel sick, don't walk into the doctor's office. Sequester yourself, call in and find out what the doctor wants you to do. They will test you if you have the symptoms and if you don't have the symptoms, they will give you advice,” he said. “Wash your hands and clean your house thoroughly.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay said, “We don't want people to panic, they just need to be careful and thoughtful. There is that old saying, ‘prepare for the worst and hope for the best.’ That is what we have to do. We have to be prepared for these things.”
In other action, the council held the first reading, waived the second reading and ordered a short-form publication of an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 12, Section 1210.04 to repeal sections of the Minnesota State Building Code.
The city is currently in the process of finishing construction on a cold storage building for its public works facility. Back in 2004, the city adopted an optional section of the building code, which would require this building to be sprinkled.
“For what we are using this building for, storage of water and gas meters and utility department supplies, I think it is potentially a gigantic waste of taxpayer funds to sprinkle a building that is only going to be used for cold storage,” Antonen said.
Antonen added that the cost of the building was approximately $80,000. He said sprinkling it would likely cost another $40,000 to $60,000.
By repealing the optional part of the building code, the city will revert to the state building code, which requires that buildings of this type that exceed 12,000 square feet be sprinkled.
Goldberg said, “As council members, we owe it to the citizens of Circle Pines to be cognizant of their safety from a fire perspective. This structure is all metal with nothing in it that can burn, so I am not worried about the safety issue. I also think we have an obligation to the city to spend tax dollars wisely and for that reason, and the fact that there seems to be no safety risk, it seems prudent to do this.”
