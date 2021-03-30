Circle Pines park board member hands over baton

CIRCLE PINES — A very well-known face of the city’s park board has decided to hand over the “baton” after nearly 20 years of service.
Deidre Caron served on the park board from February 2002 to December 2020.
“One of the things people love about this community is the parks and trails. You were such a big part of that for so many years, both as a member and a longtime chair (of the board),” Mayor Dave Bartholomay said.
The City Council presented Caron with a plaque at the March 23 meeting to thank her for her service.
Caron wanted to thank the mayor, council, city staff and her family for everything they have done while she served.
“It has been a real privilege to do this and to be a part of government in this way. It has been incredibly enjoyable. It is not really hard work, but it is a lot of fun. It has just been a real joy to be a part of,” she said. “I’ve been involved in every major structure upgrade in all of our parks so I thought it might be time to pass the baton to other people. When I first started (serving on the park board), my daughter was a toddler and now she drives. It was time to move on.”
City Council Member Dean Goldberg said, “The memories that these parks create for kids that use those are incredible. I have had an opportunity to watch that in my kids.” Goldberg explained that his daughter, who is now 30, still returns to the park near their home when she is feeling down because she has such great memories there.
“I can’t count the number of kids that have had that available to them because of the work you have done,” he said.
Council Member Matt Percy added, “We moved to town shortly after you joined the park board. We had a very small toddler and another one that was on the way. We have gotten to see all the changes to the parks as they have grown up. We have been heavy users that entire time.” He added, “I think your leadership on the park board was phenomenal. You have delivered great guidance to that group during good times and even some contentious times. You were very decisive and very fair, and I always appreciated that about you.”
Caron thanked the council for the kind comments and said, “My hope for the board is that they continue to think about the longevity of the improvements and the cost-effectiveness of those improvements. Sometimes it costs more money up front to do a long-term improvement.”
