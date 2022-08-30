Circle Pines orders abatement on Down Under property

CIRCLE PINES — The city of Circle Pines has officially ordered the abatement on the Down Under Property, located at 10100 Lake Drive.
The action, which in this case is to eliminate a public nuisance, was the subject of a public hearing held by the City Council earlier this month. The council consequently directed city staff and the city attorney to draft a resolution detailing exactly how the city plans to abate the nuisance. (See article “Circle Pines continues nuisance process,” Aug. 16.)
Following a recent inspection, the city’s building official, Rum River Consultants, noted that code violations remain on the property, including a temporary fence that has been up for more than six months and the “dangerous condition” of the building’s basement.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay explained that the day of the Aug. 23 meeting, the city received a letter from Attorney Danny Deveny, representing the property owners, Timothy and Thomas Pawlik.
The letter reads in part, “This is a final plea that the city engage with the Pawliks in good faith, proceed fairly and avoid unlawful action. The City’s apparent proposed resolution does not accurately reflect the background and proceedings that led to this point.”
“Particularly troubling, the resolution appears to give the City’s staff unfettered authority to take any action they deem necessary to abate a “public nuisance” on the Pawliks’ property — which still has not been specifically identified — and then charge the Pawliks for the costs of the invasion and destruction of their property. That would be unlawful and unjust.”
Deveny told the council, “We request the council, as the decision-making body, consider that letter and what is in it … If you tell us what the city perceives is wrong, we still want to work with the city in good faith and try to address it.”
He added, “There are a lot of problems with the resolution … We hope that you don’t empower city staff to take over his property and do with it what they will.”
Bartholomay said it would be best for the council to follow the recommendation of Attorney Shelley Ryan, which was to proceed with approving the resolution. That’s what the council chose to do.
The 2 1/2-page resolution details what has transpired over the last couple of months and reads, in part, “City Staff shall, as soon as is reasonably practicable, take all actions necessary to enter onto the property for purposes of abating the public nuisance.” Per state statute and city code, the city can assess all abatement costs against the property.
In a follow-up interview, City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that the city is now working with architectural engineering firms to design a weatherproof engineered cap to go over the building’s foundation.
“The owners didn’t do it to the standards we would expect,” Antonen said about the concrete barriers and fence that the owners put up around the property. “We will hire professionals to make sure this is done correctly … We are committed to fixing this problem. It is a nuisance and we are on the road to fixing this.”
