Circle Pines orders abatement on Down Under property

The city of Circle Pines is now working with architectural engineering firms to design a weatherproof engineered cap to go over the building’s foundation for the Down Under property along Lake Drive.

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

CIRCLE PINES — The city of Circle Pines has officially ordered the abatement on the Down Under Property, located at 10100 Lake Drive.

The action, which in this case is to eliminate a public nuisance, was the subject of a public hearing held by the City Council earlier this month. The council consequently directed city staff and the city attorney to draft a resolution detailing exactly how the city plans to abate the nuisance. (See article “Circle Pines continues nuisance process,” Aug. 16.)

