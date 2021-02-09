A Circle Pines man has been charged for several offenses after attempting to flee from a police officer in Sherburne County.
Benjamin Dillon Felty, 38, of Circle Pines, has been charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving a peace officer a false name.
According to the complaint, at 12:52 a.m. Jan. 25, an officer from the Big Lake Police Department observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Hwy 10 with dark tinted windows. The vehicle turned into a local gas station when an officer initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pulled out of the parking lot, lost control and crashed into a light pole.
The vehicle then accelerated and drove eastbound on Hwy 10 in the westbound lanes. The vehicle turned northbound on County Road 43 and was traveling 50-60 mph with a flat tire. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw it was unoccupied. A Wright County K-9 team assisted the officers with tracking the suspect. The K-9 tracked the driver to a truck parked in the 21700 block of 175th St. NW. After police gave several commands, the male exited the vehicle.
The male initially gave the officers a false name, but later admitted his name was Benjamin Felty. During a search of the vehicle, an officer located a cigarette pack on the floor of the driver's side of the vehicle. Inside, the complaint states, was a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The substance weighed 8 grams.
Felty was wanted on numerous felony warrants from different counties. He was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Felty’s most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17.
— Shannon Granholm
