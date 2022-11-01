CIRCLE PINES — Now that the city of Circle Pines has completed its 15-year plan for city streets, it’s time to switch focus to parks and trails. 

The city is currently in the middle of a parks and trail system reimagining process to develop a systemwide parks and trails plan. Back in June, the City Council hired WSB to lead the process and come up with a plan for the next 10 years. The last time the city went through the process for its parks and trails was in 2005. 

