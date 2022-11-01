CIRCLE PINES — Now that the city of Circle Pines has completed its 15-year plan for city streets, it’s time to switch focus to parks and trails.
The city is currently in the middle of a parks and trail system reimagining process to develop a systemwide parks and trails plan. Back in June, the City Council hired WSB to lead the process and come up with a plan for the next 10 years. The last time the city went through the process for its parks and trails was in 2005.
“One of the things we are very proud of is our parks and trails in Circle Pines, but you can always go from good to great,” Mayor Dave Bartholomay said. “We were looking at the budget over the next few years for all parks; for example, replacing a playground or fixing a trail, and one of the things we realized was that in that plan there was no budget for replacing any of the large buildings.”
The council decided it was time to take a look at the city’s parks and trails, evaluate what condition they are in, look at improvements that might be needed and talk to residents about what they would like to see in the system.
“I have a feeling that parks and trails expectations may have changed,” Bartholomay said. “People’s desire for amenities like parks and trails has increased … We are very fortunate when they laid out the city in the 1950s. They put in a lot of parks, trails and open spaces so we have got some really good room to work there, it just feels like it’s time to give a good park system a little bit of a boost to become even better and ready to meet today’s needs and desires.”
Jolene Rieck, of WSB, explained that throughout this process, they have looked at the distribution of parks in relation to neighborhoods and the types of facilities in each of the parks. The process has also included several avenues of community outreach along the way. Earlier this year, focus groups met to discuss what they would like to see in the city’s parks and trail system. Rieck said the city has heard from high school students, senior citizens (over the age of 55) as well as other city partners.
WSB has now developed a surveyto send to 600 randomly selected Circle Pines residents (responses are welcome via email and/or mail). The survey asks about the parks and trails that residents frequent and what condition residents think those are in, and what kind of recreational programs they like to participate in, even if they are not offered directly by Circle Pines. If residents don’t use the parks and trails system, the survey asks why they don’t, and what the city could do to possibly change that.
Residents who were invited to take the survey should do so by Nov. 7. If a resident was not included in the random sample of 600 people but still wants to fill out the survey, they can request a paper copy of the survey at City Hall.
“Your residents not only pay the bills; they also have dreams and goals for their homes and their community, so it makes sense that we ask residents what they are looking for. As a council, we have to make some careful and thoughtful judgments on what’s needed and what can be afforded,” Bartholomay said. “The nice thing about having resident input is it makes for a good long-term plan. We may not be able to give people everything they want — that’s life — but with a plan, we can take it chunk by chunk over the next few years to improve our park and trail system.”
After the survey closes, WSB will compile the results, which will be posted on the city’s website toward the end of November. Meanwhile, a technical advisory committee made up of two council members, two park board members and city staff will review the results and start outlining some action items and goals at a workshop meeting.
Rieck said the goal is to have a draft of the plan available for public viewing by the end of December.
