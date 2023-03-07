CIRCLE PINES — The city of Circle Pines, like many in Minnesota, will soon need to make a decision about how it will handle cannabis sales in the city.
City leaders recently conversed with Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) on what the future of legal cannabis use might look like in the community and in the state.
“I usually hear the same themes when I talk to the different city councils (about cannabis),” Gustafson said. “We know it’s coming, but we want to make sure it is responsible. We want to have some control over it. This is the time to get me those concerns.”
Bill HF-100 in the Minnesota Legislature proposes to further regulate adult use of cannabis substances in the state, after a bill passed in July of 2022 allowed the sales of intoxicating THC edibles, seemingly by mistake. HF-100 has already undergone many changes, and will continue to see changes as the details get hammered out, Gustafson said.
“As a history teacher, I’ll tell you that prohibition doesn’t work,” she added. “If it’s already out there and happening, let’s try to be as responsible about it as we can.”
Part of the bill proposes to create a new state department that specializes in inspections of business that sell cannabis. However, cities such as Circle Pines are also interested in seeing some local control over these businesses. Gustafson urged the city to clearly define and share with her what local control would mean for this community.
Regulating the locations of businesses that sell cannabis is a foremost consideration as the city goes forward. As with businesses licensed to sell alcohol and tobacco, the council expressed a desire to see a minimum of a 300-foot radius away from houses of worship and schools.
“The zoning piece of it is really important to us,” said City Administrator Patrick Antonen. “I don’t think anyone on the council wants the dispensary right next door to a day care or a church or school. Having the bill maintain our ability to enforce our zoning code is key.”
For the moment, the city is considering a moratorium on cannabis sales, but Antonen does not expect it would be in place very long, since the current bill would make things clearer for the whole state if it passes in this legislative session.
The topic will likely return to the City Council for discussion at the end of March. Rep. Elliot Engen (R-White Bear Township) is expected to meet with the Circle Pines council at its next meeting, where the city can explore the perspective from the other side of the political aisle.
Ultimately, Antonen said that the city is leaning toward a licensing and inspection process, similar to the way liquor and tobacco are currently handled.
The Circle Pines City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at City Hall, 200 City Heights Circle, Circle Pines.
