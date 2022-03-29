After 800 fish tanks, Iaong “Mandee” Yang said she stopped counting. Over the last five years, the freshwater fish business she and her husband Xeng “Andy” Moua started in Circle Pines has grown by leaps and bounds.
Yang and Moua first opened up Quality Aquatics Pet Store in 2016 when the pair noticed a shopfront available for lease at 9205 Lexington Ave. N.
Yang remembers handling shop business while also raising their young children, who spent many hours playing in a small space at the back of the shop. But soon, the shop began to grow. The business has expanded three times since it first took up residence in the Circle Pines strip mall, and has taken over the business spaces on either side and on the end of the row.
“It turned into what we needed for our lifestyle,” Yang said. “It was a no-brainer; this was what we were supposed to be doing.”
The shop was Andy’s lifelong dream, after a childhood of raising fish, when he became an expert in how to keep a home aquarium. The shop sells only freshwater fish, as well as a wide selection of aquascaping supplies.
The selection ranges from the common tetra to harder-to-find species such as the goonch catfish or wolf fish. The aim was to provide customers with any freshwater selection they could imagine, be it guppy, betta or tropical rainbowfish.
The shop has attracted a retinue of loyal customers. Some even drive hours from out of state just to visit the shop.
“Some of the time they just come talk to us, because we’re fish people,” Yang said. “It’s really nice to have that relationship and bond with customers.” With their years of experience, members of the Quality Aquatics team are happy to provide advice on creating a healthy tank environment, diagnosing problems and recommending solutions.
“We’re just grateful that we’ve come to this point and we’ve grown so much due to our customers,” Yang said.
During the height of the pandemic, many people became interested in new hobbies that could be enjoyed indoors during times of isolation. Fish tanks not only provide a pet to care for but also can enhance the space inside a home. Yang definitely noticed the uptick in interest.
“Usually we’re busier in the wintertime because everybody is stuck indoors,” she said. “Since the pandemic hit, people were cooped up indoors and started exploring their creativity. They would come and get fish for their kids because it was a pet to take care of and it wasn’t too much of an investment on their end.”
Learn more about Quality Aquatics Pet Shop by visiting its Facebook page or calling the store at 763-780-3474.
Contributing Writer Jackie Bussjaeger can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.